Ignite Wisconsin grant from WEDC aims to widen Wisconsin’s lead in fusion energy

Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition will promote academic, private-sector partnerships

MADISON, FEB. 19, 2026 — Gov. Tony Evers, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that a $778,000 Ignite Wisconsin grant to the Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition will help establish Wisconsin as a national hub for fusion energy commercialization.

The coalition, led by 5 Lakes Institute, Inc. and anchored by UW-Madison’s fusion research strength and commercialization capacity, will accelerate startup formation, supply chain development, and community outreach in a sector projected to reach nearly $3 trillion by 2080. The initiative’s core components include business creation, business creation support, business attraction, outreach, and brand strategy.

In his State of the State address this week, Gov. Evers announced the partnership between the state and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics.

“Nuclear energy is the largest source of clean power in our country, and it’s a safe, reliable, carbon-free option to power our homes and businesses. This could be a game-changer for our state,” Gov. Evers said. “Our newly created Ignite Wisconsin program is going to make strategic investments to advance startups in our state in targeted sectors to boost our homegrown innovation. This includes connecting the dots to invest in the Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition, anchored by UW-Madison’s fusion research, so Wisconsin becomes a national hub for commercializing fusion energy.”

Leaders from WEDC, Realta Fusion, and 5 Lakes and its Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition partners on Thursday toured UW Madison’s Physical Sciences Lab and discussed the state’s potential in the field of fusion energy.

“Fusion energy is an emerging global industry where Wisconsin is uniquely positioned to lead,” said John W. Miller, secretary and chief executive officer of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “By bringing together our research institutions, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs, the Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition will put Wisconsin at the forefront of a fast-growing sector while building long-term economic opportunity across the state.”

The consortium expects to provide financial support to five startup teams and technical assistance to over 80 companies in 18 months, resulting in 24 new jobs, three new product lines, and two company relocations or retentions.

“WEDC’s Ignite Wisconsin grant program has created a unique opportunity to build a strong coalition and bring together great organizations that did not previously know each other,” said Kathleen Gallagher, executive director of 5 Lakes Institute. “Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition’s partners have the combined skills to build a robust ecosystem around one of Wisconsin’s most promising sectors.”

Partners in the coalition are the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce; UW-Madison College of Engineering; UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center; Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation; and Wisconsin Procurement Institute. The consortium also has 19 members, mostly from industry.

Under the Ignite grant, the Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition will focus on elevating brand awareness of the state’s fusion energy and related and supply chain expertise, working to build greater global awareness.

It will expand the Great Lakes Fusion Energy Summit, scheduled for Madison on May 5, to include a supply chain track that will provide information to industrial companies about opportunities in the fast-growing industry.

The Coalition will also create a Fusion Early Entrepreneur in Residence (EEIR) position at UW-Madison and two Entrepreneurial Fusion Fellowships for post-docs/students with technical backgrounds to embed in companies. It plans to hold regular, virtual meetings to encourage matchmaking between researchers, industry, and potential startup CEOs and develop a Continuing Legal Education class to help companies maximize the value of their IP and explore working with university technologies.

Other important work the Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition will engage in includes providing Fusion Forward stipends and other support to startup teams formed from academic/industry partnerships and recruiting fusion and supply chain companies to locate headquarters and/or operations in Wisconsin.

WEDC is providing a total of more than $3.5 million in Ignite Wisconsin grants to four consortiums aimed at supporting and strengthening some of Wisconsin’s fastest-growing startup sectors have received $3.5 million in the first round of Ignite Wisconsin funding from WEDC.

The Ignite Wisconsin program aims to make strategic investments that will advance startup companies in targeted sectors with high growth potential, such as fusion energy and emerging technologies. By concentrating on specific sectors, the program is expected to help participating startups increase collaboration, catalyze innovation, and create an environment that will attract talent, capital, and opportunity statewide.

Other consortiums funded by the Ignite Wisconsin program include the Cheese Wedge Consortium, led by Green Bay-based New North; the Wisconsin Frontier Technology Consortium, led by the Wisconsin Technology Council; and the Founder Factory, led by UW-Milwaukee’s Center for Technology Commercialization.

For more information, visit the Ignite Wisconsin program page.