New In-Home Senior Care Agency Launches in Austin Texas

Rebekah Tambe - Owner of Happier At Home Care Agency Austin TX Happier At Home Austin TX

This franchise will provide a comprehensive suite of in-home care services in Austin Texas and surrounding areas to enhance quality of life for aging adults.

Our team is dedicated to delivering trusted care tailored to each individual’s needs.” — Rebekah Tambe

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happier At Home, a nationally recognized leader in non-medical in-home senior care, is proud to announce the official opening of its fully licensed franchise in Austin, Texas.This new location marks a major milestone as the 35th franchise in the company’s ongoing mission to help seniors and individuals with care needs remain safe, supported, and independent in the comfort of their own homes.This franchise will provide a comprehensive suite of in-home care services in Austin Texas and surrounding areas designed to enhance quality of life for aging adults and their families.Services include personalized care plans, compassionate caregiving, medication reminders and support, light housekeeping, transportation assistance, and geriatric care advocacy.“We are thrilled to officially open our doors in Austin,” said the local franchise owner Rebekah Tambe. “Austin is a vibrant and growing community with many seniors and families who deserve high-quality, compassionate support so their loved ones can age safely at home. Our team is dedicated to delivering trusted care tailored to each individual’s needs.”The Happier At Home brand stands out in the senior care industry for its focus on continuity of care, allowing clients to build lasting relationships with consistent caregivers, and for offering flexible care options from one-hour visits to 24/7 support. This approach fosters comfort and trust while giving families peace of mind.The Austin franchise is deeply rooted in the local community, with a focus on building trusted relationships between caregivers, clients, and families.By emphasizing consistency, communication, and personalized care, the agency aims to become a reliable resource for seniors and families throughout the Austin area including neighborhoods Tarrytown, Westlake Hills, Steiner Ranch, Northwest Hills, River Place, and Lake Travis.The senior care industry continues to grow rapidly as the U.S. population ages and more families seek quality alternatives to institutional care.By focusing on personalized, non-medical support like personal care and companion care services , Happier At Home meets this rising demand with trusted, community-based solutions that help seniors remain “happier at home.”The Austin team invites local families, healthcare professionals, and community partners to learn more about its services and join the celebration of its grand opening.About Happier At HomeHappier At Home is a home care franchise specializing in supporting seniors and individuals who prefer to live independently. Through compassionate caregiving, care advocacy, and personalized services, Happier At Home helps clients thrive in familiar surroundings, promoting dignity, comfort, and peace of mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.