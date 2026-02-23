The Austin Company Elevates James Abeshima to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

James Abeshima

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Austin Company announced the promotion of James Abeshima from senior vice president of construction to executive vice president and chief operating officer.In his expanded role, Abeshima will oversee enterprise operations while continuing to lead Austin’s construction and engineering teams, supporting consistent performance across safety, quality, schedule, and financial outcomes.James brings more than 30 years of experience delivering large, complex projects across industrial, manufacturing, high-tech, aerospace, defense, hospitality, and research and development markets. He has deep expertise in the design-build delivery method, guiding projects from early planning and preconstruction through execution.Since joining The Austin Company, he has played a critical role in strengthening operational alignment across project teams, field operations, and support functions. His leadership emphasizes scalable processes, disciplined execution, and collaboration across Austin’s national portfolio.“James’s exceptional leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving consistency across Austin’s operations,” said Matt Eddleman, Austin’s president and CEO. “His promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer reflects our confidence in his ability to lead Austin into its next chapter and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”James previously held leadership roles at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company and Kajima Construction Services prior to joining The Austin Company. His experience includes leading major developments such as resorts, biomedical research campuses, logistics and distribution centers, semiconductor facilities, and high-rise residential projects.Abeshima holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Washington State University and is a licensed professional engineer. He is bilingual in English and Japanese and has served on multiple professional and community boards, including the General Contractors Association.As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Abeshima will continue to advance Austin’s operational strategy while supporting the company’s long-term growth and commitment to delivering high-quality outcomes for clients nationwide.About The Austin CompanyThe Austin Company is a full-service provider of design and construction solutions for complex, mission-critical facilities across the food and beverage, aerospace, life sciences, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, Austin delivers integrated services that bring our clients’ visions to life, from site location through completion.For more information about The Austin Company and its design and construction capabilities, visit www.theaustin.com

