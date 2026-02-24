RBmedia Brings the Books Behind Three Oscar Best Picture Nominees to Life in Audio

RBmedia logo

These nominations demonstrate that books remain the original source of intellectual property in the entertainment industry and underscore the lasting power of great storytelling.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that three films nominated for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards were inspired by books published in audio by RBmedia. The nominations highlight the enduring appeal of powerful storytelling across formats—from page to audio to screen.The audiobooks behind the Oscar-nominated films include:• “ The Secret Agent ” by Joseph Conrad, which inspired the Brazilian film of the same name. The film received four Academy Award nominations and stars Wagner Moura. Conrad’s novel is a dark satire set in Edwardian London, centered on a covert operative whose failed bombing plot brings tragic consequences for his family.• “ Vineland ” by Thomas Pynchon, which inspired “One Battle After Another.” The film received 13 Academy Award nominations and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and Teyana Taylor. Set in 1980s California amid the lingering fallout of the 1960s, it follows former radical Zoyd Wheeler and his teenage daughter as they search for her mother while evading a federal agent.• “ Frankenstein ,” Mary Shelley’s Gothic classic that Guillermo del Toro adapted into a Netflix film of the same name. The film earned nine Academy Award nominations and stars Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth. Shelley’s enduring novel follows a young scientist whose quest to create life leads to devastating consequences for both creator and creation.“These nominations demonstrate that books remain the original source of intellectual property in the entertainment industry and underscore the lasting power of great storytelling,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “We’re proud to publish the audiobook editions of these influential works and to see the stories continue to resonate with audiences across formats and generations.”RBmedia’s audiobook editions of these works are published in multiple languages across its Recorded Books, Tantor, Dreamscape, and BookaVivo brands and are available on major audiobook retail and library platforms.Winners will be announced at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, 2026.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.