Corey Lakins Set to Launch Glow Your Influence, a Podcast Spotlighting Women Leaders

New podcast highlights stories of resilience, purpose, and faith-driven leadership.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey Lakins, Pittsburgh-based ordained minister, nonprofit founder, and advocate for women’s leadership, is releasing Glow Your Influence, a new podcast amplifying the voices of women who are making an impact through purpose-driven leadership, faith, and resilience.Hosted by Lakins, Glow Your Influence features powerful conversations with women who have transformed adversity into influence, built successful businesses, and made meaningful impact in their communities. The first season will include local and national leaders, such as Dr. Debra Cox, Rosa Davis, Kym Gable, and Beth Caldwell. Inspired by her own journey, the podcast is designed to inspire women to rise, lead, and soar with purpose.“Each episode is rooted in real-life experience, faith, and strategy, inspiring you to shift your mindset, monetize your story, and align your calling with your leadership. This is more than a platform, it’s a community and movement,” said Lakins. “If you’re ready to glow from the inside out, lead with intention, and step fully into your power – this show is for you.”The podcast launch coincides with Lakins’ newly released documentary, “The Ascension of Corey Lakins,” which chronicles her personal journey that led to the creation of AIMED Human Services . Together, these projects reflect Lakins’ broader mission to inspire hope, leadership, and service across both local and national communities. The podcast is filmed and produced by Emmai Alaquiva, a six-time Emmy and three-time Webby Award-winning film producer.Biweekly episodes will be available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts beginning March 1, 2026. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.youtube.com/@GlowYourInfluence About Corey LakinsCorey Lakins is an ordained minister, nonprofit founder, motivational speaker, and healthcare advocate based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Inspired by her own family’s challenges, Lakins has spent over two decades empowering others to turn obstacles into opportunities for leadership and service. She is the founder of AIMED Human Services, a Pennsylvania-licensed provider of home and community-based services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and Sensible Home Healthcare, an in-home service company aligned with AIMED. In addition, she runs Kingdom Business Services , a faith-centered business development and strategy company that helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses by combining strategic planning, mindset coaching, and faith-based leadership principles.

