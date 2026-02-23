Injured Hiker at AMC Lonesome Lake Hut

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

February 23, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday February 22 just before 9:00 a.m., the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) made Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game aware of an injured guest at the Lonesome Lake Hut. It was reported that the guest had slipped and fallen on some ice causing an injury to his leg that prevented him from hiking out to the trailhead.

A Conservation Officer and a group of eight volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead at Lafayette Campground. The first rescuers started up the trail at 10:00 a.m. and reached the hut by 11:00 a.m. The injured man was packaged into a rescue sled, and the rescue party started to the trailhead where they arrived at 12:20 p.m.

The injured man, identified as 72-year-old Steven Gabis of Clinton, Massachusetts, had hiked to the AMC Lonesome Lake Hut with a group the previous day. The well-prepared group spent the night at the hut. While Gabis was walking around the perimeter of the hut at 8:00 a.m., he slipped on some ice which caused the leg injury. Staff at the hut were able to stabilize Gabis until rescuers arrived. The entire group was extremely appreciative of the help they received from AMC, Fish and Game, and the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and use caution while hiking. With deep snow and icy trail conditions, proper footwear is a must. Traction devices and snowshoes are a necessity. For more information on hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains please visit hikesafe.com.