Influential Women Highlights Queen Tizol: Championing Compassionate Care, Clinical Excellence, and Community Impact

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinic Manager at Brighter Strides ABA Therapy Brings Six Years of Leadership in Applied Behavior Analysis, Mentorship, and Operational ExpertiseQueen Tizol is a dedicated Clinic Manager at Brighter Strides ABA Therapy in Catonsville, Maryland, where she has been leading clinical operations since February 2025. With a strong foundation in psychology and a commitment to both operational excellence and family-centered care, Queen creates an environment where staff and clients alike feel supported, informed, and valued. Her leadership ensures that every client receives compassionate, individualized care while maintaining efficient and effective clinic operations.Prior to her current role, Queen gained extensive hands-on experience in behavioral health as a Lead Technician at SPARKS ABA in Springfield and Manassas, Virginia. Over nearly five years, she honed her skills in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), clinical administration, and organizational leadership, laying the groundwork for her aspirations to become a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). Queen’s background demonstrates her ability to bridge clinical expertise with operational management, making her a trusted leader in the ABA therapy community.Beyond her professional achievements, Queen is passionate about creating positive community impact, fostering teamwork, and supporting families through life-changing therapeutic interventions. She is also an aspiring business owner, aiming to expand her influence in the field while continuing to champion compassionate, high-quality care.Queen attributes her success to the mentorship of Kayla Bagnato, BCBA/LBA, who encouraged her to grow beyond what she initially believed was possible. Her approach to her work is guided by humility, teachability, and consistent effort—principles that have allowed her to advance rapidly in her field over the past six years.Queen began her career in ABA as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), quickly progressing into higher-level leadership roles across Maryland and Virginia due to her deep commitment to the work. Over the years, she has developed expertise in applied behavioral analysis, clinic operations, and leadership development, honed through direct client care and progressive management responsibilities. She excels in creating structured treatment programs, training RBTs, and ensuring that every child and family receives consistent, high-quality behavioral support.One of Queen’s proudest professional accomplishments is becoming the lead trainer for two regions within just six years, while also contributing to the development and launch of a new clinic. She played a key role in shaping the center’s systems, team culture, client processes, and daily operations—an achievement she considers the highlight of her career.The best career advice Queen has received came from her mentor, Kayla, who taught her to lead with confidence while serving families with heart. This guidance encouraged her to remain open to opportunities that don’t always look like what she expected, leading her to explore roles in leadership, clinic operations, and nonprofit development.Queen encourages young women entering the ABA field to believe in the impact they can make, even from entry-level roles. She emphasizes that every RBT, trainer, and supervisor contributes directly to shaping a child’s future. She advises newcomers to speak up, stay curious, ask questions, and trust that passion and persistence can propel them far in the profession.In her view, one of the biggest challenges in ABA today is expanding outreach and helping families navigate services, particularly those encountering ABA support for the first time. Simultaneously, she sees major opportunities in strengthening community partnerships, enhancing training quality, and supporting the next generation of RBTs and BCBAs.The values guiding Queen’s work and personal life are integrity, compassion, community, and accountability. She strives to treat families with respect, support her team with patience, and ensure that all her work reflects both empathy and excellence.Outside of her professional life, Queen enjoys crafting, sewing, assembling puzzles, and creating custom canvas portraits as creative outlets. She is also a proud dog mom to her one-year-old Shih Tzu and cherishes her downtime spent relaxing, being creative, and caring for her pup.Queen's career reflects a dedication to improving the lives of children with autism, fostering strong clinical teams, and advancing the ABA profession, while her personal values ensure that compassion and integrity remain at the heart of everything she does. Through mentorship, clinical leadership, and a commitment to community impact, Queen Tizol continues to set a standard for excellence in ABA therapy.

