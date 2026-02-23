Influential Women Spotlights Sheba Simpson-Amsterdam, M.Ed: Championing Equity, Leadership, and Community Impact Today

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO of I’m On Assignment, Inc., Author, and Keynote Speaker Brings 27+ Years of Educational Leadership Experience and a Lifelong Commitment to Empowering Underserved CommunitiesSheba Simpson-Amsterdam, M.Ed, is the CEO of I’m On Assignment, Inc., an accomplished author, educational leader, and keynote speaker based in New York City. With over 27 years of experience in education, Sheba has held multiple roles within the NYC Public Schools, including Special Education Coordinator, IEP Teacher, certified New Teacher Mentor, and Special Education Liaison. She also served as Interim Acting Assistant Principal of Safety and Operations, streamlining school operations while ensuring IEPs met the needs of every student with a disability. Sheba was also a Regional Enrichment Center Supervisor in the Bronx during the height of COVID-19. Her newest work with FACE within NYCPS is a new Family Connector. Through this work, Sheba is gaining knowledge of the myriad of resources and services available to New Yorkers. Sheba then turn keys to the information in communities that are unaware of the opportunities, services and resources available to them.Among her initiatives at a high school in the Bronx were The Coming Out @ Metro GSA for LGBTQIA+ youth and the Social Justice Club, which provided a safe and affirming space for students to engage in civic and community initiatives. Her expertise spans special education, teacher development, program coordination, and mentoring young men of color to become and remain effective educators.Beyond her administrative and teaching achievements, Sheba is a passionate advocate for social justice, diversity, and inclusion. She founded I’m On Assignment, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to advocacy, education, financial literacy, and social justice, creating programs that empower students and families to thrive personally, academically, financially, and socially to reach their personal goals.Sheba’s commitment to mentoring, advocacy, and leadership development has been recognized through fellowships and professional programs such as Leaders in Education and Leaders of Color. Her work focuses on fostering leadership in women and men of color, equipping the next generation of educators and community leaders with the tools, confidence, and guidance to thrive.Sheba is also a published author. Her book, On Assignment and So Are You! (2022, second edition), reflects her dedication to guiding and inspiring others, offering strategies for overcoming life challenges and finding one’s purpose. She continues to champion educational equity and support for neurodivergent individuals, in her newest book, Supporting Autistic Individuals: A Guide for Families & Schools (2025), to aid caregivers and school staff to neurodivergent individuals in homes and school settings.Writing is another vital avenue for Sheba’s advocacy. Her books support others in search of their earthly purpose and fulfilling their assignments. And finding ways for families and schools to support neurodivergent people in the ways they can be successful in life.Sheba attributes her success to a lifelong dedication to learning, advocacy, and creating opportunities for others, beginning with her career in education and evolving into her run for public office. Over the years, she has earned three degrees, a Special Education license, and School Building Leadership certification, preparing her to serve students, families, and communities with expertise, compassion, and vision.Sheba’s professional journey has been both diverse and impactful. She has taught all core subjects, coordinated Special Education departments and 504 programs, coordinated a Food and Nutrition initiative, managed College Board responsibilities, directed Project PIVOT, and mentored men of color educators through the NYC Men Teach initiative.Sheba’s nonprofit, I’m On Assignment, Inc., provides students and families with tools and resources to thrive academically, financially, and socially. Empowering women, especially Black women, is central to her mission. She has engaged with leadership and civic programs, including running for NYC Council and being accepted into EMERGE, a program that prepares women to run for public office.For Sheba, professional fulfillment comes from the tangible impact of helping others succeed and creating opportunities for underserved communities.The best career advice Sheba has received is simple but profound: “Meet people where they are, without judgment.” This principle guides her teaching, mentoring, and leadership philosophy, fostering environments where everyone can grow and thrive.Sheba encourages young women entering education, public service, and leadership to lead with purpose, embrace every opportunity to learn, and recognize the power of lifting others as they rise. She intentionally seeks diverse environments to connect with individuals from different backgrounds and experiences, believing that growth comes from learning from others and sharing knowledge. She emphasizes humility and collaboration, stating that she strives never to be the smartest person in the room, keeping learning and mutual empowerment at the heart of her work.Sheba recognizes the challenges in education today, including systemic inequities, limited resources, and meeting the complex needs of students requiring special education services and individualized support. Balancing multiple roles as a teacher, coordinator, mentor, and program director requires careful prioritization, long hours, and advocacy in underserved communities.As a Black woman in leadership, she also navigates the ongoing challenge of ensuring her voice and the voices of those she represents are heard and valued. Yet she views these challenges as opportunities to foster growth, mentor future leaders, and create systemic change, demonstrating that perseverance and commitment to equity can transform individual lives and entire communities.The values that guide Sheba’s work and life are internal fortitude, tenacity, dedication, and resiliency. She believes education is the most powerful tool for personal and community transformation. Every role she undertakes, from teaching to coordinating programs and mentoring, reflects her commitment to equitable opportunities.Social justice and advocacy are central to her mission, from founding a nonprofit focused on advocacy and financial literacy to mentoring young men of color, always emphasizing systems where marginalized voices are heard and celebrated. Sheba deeply values diversity and inclusion, recognizing that progress stems from listening to different perspectives while uniting around shared goals. She actively encourages women, especially Black women, to pursue leadership and civic engagement.Family and community are at the heart of Sheba’s life. She draws strength and inspiration from her three children and six grandchildren, including a set of triplets, which fuels her advocacy and mentorship work. Balancing her professional work with family life is not always easy, but it is worth it.Lifelong growth and learning are central to her daily life, whether through reading, writing, or developing programs that support neurodivergent individuals and underserved communities. She strives to make a meaningful impact while continuously learning alongside those she serves.Sheba Simpson-Amsterdam’s personal mantra, “If you can’t serve, then you can’t lead,” encapsulates her philosophy of leadership. One rooted in service, empowerment, and creating opportunities for others to flourish.Learn More about Sheba Simpson-Amsterdam:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sheba-simpson-amsterdam

