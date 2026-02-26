IndiaFirst Unveils Brand Identity at AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2026 in Kochi

A once-in-a-billion moment — standing between two legends of Malayalam cinema as IndiaFirst unveils its brand identity. The IndiaFirst team celebrates its brand launch at AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2026, Kochi.

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndiaFirst , Kerala's leading Malayalam digital news and OTT streaming platform, officially unveiled its brand identity at the AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2026, held at the historic Town Hall grounds in Kochi. The landmark event, attended by Malayalam film industry legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, marked a defining milestone for the platform as it steps into a new era of digital media in Kerala.The grand event was organized by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) — the premier body representing the Malayalam film community — and drew thousands of enthusiastic attendees from across Kerala. AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2026 is one of Kerala's most celebrated cultural gatherings, uniting film stars, artists, families, and fans in a vibrant celebration of the state's rich cinematic and cultural heritage. IndiaFirst's brand launch at this high-profile gathering signals the platform's commitment to rooting itself at the very heartbeat of Kerala's entertainment and cultural landscape.Speaking at the event, Rajendran Vellapalath, Founder of IndiaFirst, said: "We chose AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2026 as the stage for our brand unveiling because it represents everything IndiaFirst stands for — community, culture, and the spirit of Kerala. We are excited to bring our digital platform closer to the people."The brand unveiling ceremony was a high-energy affair, featuring live demonstrations of the IndiaFirst platform's Malayalam news and OTT capabilities, a preview of upcoming original content, and memorable interactions between the IndiaFirst team and cinema legends. Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of Malayalam cinema's most iconic figures whose careers have spanned decades and defined generations, graced the stage — a moment that underscored the cultural significance of IndiaFirst's arrival in Kerala's digital media space.IndiaFirst is positioned as a comprehensive Malayalam digital destination offering breaking news, in-depth investigative reporting, and premium OTT content. With the 35+ million Malayalam-speaking community spread across Kerala and the global diaspora in the UAE, USA, UK, and beyond, IndiaFirst is built to deliver reliable, fast, and culturally resonant content around the clock.The platform's OTT offering will feature original Malayalam films, web series, documentaries, and exclusive programming that celebrates Kerala's stories, traditions, and creative talent. Its digital news division is committed to 24/7 real-time reporting with a perspective that connects deeply with Malayalam audiences worldwide.The INDIAFIRST brand identity is protected under trademark registrations across Class 09, Class 35, Class 38, Class 41, and Class 42 — a comprehensive intellectual property foundation that reflects the platform's multi-dimensional presence across India's digital media ecosystem.With its brand identity now formally launched, IndiaFirst is set to accelerate content production, technology development, and audience engagement. Stay connected with IndiaFirst on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/indiafirstkerala ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/indiafirstkerala ), YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/@Indiafirstkerala ), and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/indiafirst ) for the latest updates. The platform represents a new chapter in Kerala's digital media evolution — driven by quality, community, and pride in Malayalam culture.About IndiaFirst:IndiaFirst is a Kerala-based Malayalam digital news and OTT streaming platform dedicated to serving the Malayalam-speaking community with high-quality news coverage and entertainment content. For more information, visit https://www.indiafirst.com

