Expanding CTE Programs Would Help Michigan Overcome Its Shortage of Behavioral Health Professionals, New Report Finds

Report offers concrete strategies to grow the state's behavioral health workforce pipeline through Career and Technical Education programs and courses

By expanding and enhancing CTE opportunities in behavioral health, we can introduce thousands of high school students each year to fulfilling careers as counselors, psychologists, and social workers.” — Craig Donahue, President and CEO of Michigan Health Council

OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan is among the worst states in the country for offering behavioral health-related Career and Technical Education programs, but a comprehensive new report released today by the Michigan Health Council identifies concrete steps the state can take to expand CTE opportunities and grow its pipeline of school-based behavioral health professionals.

The Behavioral Healthcare Career and Technical Education Comparison Report, developed in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education, found that Michigan currently offers just two behavioral health CTE programs, which is the fewest among Midwest states and tied with four other states for the fewest in the country. Oklahoma leads all states, offering 11 programs.

"Michigan's behavioral health workforce crisis demands innovative solutions, and Career and Technical Education represents one of our most promising yet underutilized tools," said Craig Donahue, President and CEO of MHC. "By expanding and enhancing CTE opportunities in behavioral health, we can introduce thousands of high school students each year to fulfilling careers as counselors, psychologists, and social workers. These careers are desperately needed in our communities and will help ensure every Michigan student has access to the mental health support they need to thrive."

CTE combines classroom instruction, technical skill development, work-based learning, and leadership training to help students explore and prepare for careers. The report offered the following strategies to improve and enhance the state’s BH CTE opportunities:

• Expanding behavioral health CTE courses. Several courses, including ones focused on career exploration, skill development and combination courses, could be included in Michigan’s CTE offerings. These courses could be housed in a program that focuses on behavioral health, or they could be housed within the state’s existing pathways focused on education and health sciences.

• Connect behavioral health courses and credentials to diverse programs and courses. Unlike several other states, Michigan does not present its behavioral health course and credential opportunities in a way that is easy to find. Michigan can increase visibility by creating dedicated behavioral health programs and courses with clear, specific titles and cross-cluster connections.

• Expand behavioral health-related credentials. Non-degree credentials are a valuable tool for equipping learners with in-demand skills, meeting industry needs, and preparing individuals to enter the workforce ready to advance along a career pathway. Michigan currently underutilizes these credentials and could significantly increase the total number and diversity of its state-approved behavioral health CTE credentials.

• Use Incentives to boost behavioral health CTE programs/pathways, courses, and credentials. Despite K-12 schools, school districts, and teachers being eligible for credential-related funding backed by federal dollars, Michigan does not allocate incentive funding for its schools or educators based on credentials earned by learners. States that use CTE incentivization, such as North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, serve as a guide for how Michigan could implement such practices.

In the 2023–2024 school year, Michigan’s professional-to-student ratios for behavioral health providers were approximately two to three times higher than national recommendations—1:250 for school counselors and school social workers, and 1:500 for school psychologists.

“The promising practices highlighted in this report strongly align with Michigan’s goals to expand and enhance Career and Technical Education programs that meet both student aspirations and industry needs,” said Celena Mills, Director of Career and Technical Education at the Michigan Department of Education. “By increasing visibility, diversifying behavioral health courses, and expanding credential opportunities, we can better prepare students for high-demand careers in counseling, psychology, and social work. Our collaboration with the Michigan Health Council and other partners ensures these programs are responsive to workforce needs and accessible to learners across the state.”

The full report can be viewed here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.