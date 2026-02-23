Influential Women Spotlights Amanda C. Wise: Championing Holistic Education and Compassionate Care

PAPILLION, NE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational Therapist, Educator, and Nationally Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach Brings 27+ Years of Experience to Higher Education and Community LeadershipAmanda C. Wise, OTD, MS, OTR/L, BCPR, NBC-HWC, is an educator, Licensed Occupational Therapist, and Nationally Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach with more than 27 years of clinical and academic experience. Rooted in early family traditions, faith, and a deep commitment to service, her vocational journey has been shaped by transformative personal experiences and relationships that illuminated the power of faith, relationships, and compassionate care. Today, she channels those formative lessons into her work in higher education, where she prepares future professionals to support the independence, self-realization, health, and well-being of diverse communities.Amanda currently serves as an Assistant Professor at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, while also providing consultation services. Her academic and clinical philosophy integrates motivational interviewing, mindfulness, affirmative inquiry, reflective practice, and lifestyle medicine—evidence-informed tools that foster sustainable self-efficacy and meaningful behavior change. Through interprofessional education initiatives, a community focus, and immersive hands-on learning experiences, she equips students to deliver person-centered, evidence-based care across a wide range of practice settings.Amanda’s educational background reflects her commitment to lifelong learning. She holds a Post Doctorate in Occupational Therapy, an MS in Integrated Health and Wellness, a BS in Occupational Therapy from Creighton University, and a BS in Biology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Prior to transitioning into higher education in 2021, she worked full-time in outpatient, mental health, pediatric, home health, community-based, and administrative occupational therapy roles throughout Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. This breadth of experience enables her to bridge theory and practice with clarity and authenticity in the classroom.Amanda attributes her success first and foremost to her parents. Growing up, the family dinner table was a constant—an anchor where connection, tradition, and meaningful conversation were woven into everyday life. Through their words and example, her mother and father instilled in her a sense of responsibility to something greater than herself, as well as to her own growth, integrity, and purpose. These early lessons in family, faith, and commitment became the foundation for both the professional and the person she would become.For Amanda, vocation is not a single decision but an evolving process. Her calling ignited early, shaped by family values and strengthened through continuous learning and community service. A pivotal personal and medical experience further clarified the importance of teamwork, collaboration, and genuine rapport—insights that have guided her for more than 27 years as an Occupational Therapist and now as an educator. She finds profound fulfillment in helping others develop self-efficacy in ways that are meaningful, practical, and accessible.Her professional and personal life are grounded in the core values of generosity, empathy, relationships, and spirituality. Amanda integrates motivational interviewing, mindfulness, affirmative inquiry, reflection, and lifestyle medicine into her teaching and consultation work to support improved health and well-being. She views her life as a prolonged trajectory of learning—each step shaped by family influence, personal discovery, mentorship, and a sustained commitment to serving others with compassion and purpose.Amanda credits two extraordinary mentors—Dr. Shirley Blanchard and Dr. Angela Patterson—with profoundly shaped her professional journey. Through their guidance, honest reflection, and unwavering belief in her potential, she learned to lead with integrity, trust her strengths, and pursue opportunities aligned with her values and calling.She also values the steadfast support of her husband, Doug, who serves as a trusted friend and grounding presence. Together, these influences reinforced her belief that success is not measured by achievement, but by impact, meaning, and joy.Amanda encourages young women entering the profession to remain curious and courageous. “Do not be afraid to ask questions,” she advises. “Curiosity is a strength.” She emphasizes that asking questions demonstrates engagement, commitment to growth, and readiness to lead. She also encourages seeking mentorship from diverse voices and trusting that one’s perspective belongs in every room.Family remains at the heart of Amanda’s life and is always her highest priority. She treasures time spent playing games, baking, cooking, and gathering for holidays. Golfing with her husband and remaining active in her church community provide grounding joy and perspective. Service is another deeply held value. In addition to local organizations, Amanda volunteers in multiple roles with the American Occupational Therapy Association and serves as a liaison with the Nebraska Occupational Therapy Association, supporting practitioners and contributing to the growth and strength of the occupational therapy community.Across every dimension of her life, Amanda C. Wise exemplifies leadership rooted in purpose, connection, and a steadfast commitment to something greater than herself—shaping not only future clinicians, but the communities they will one day serve.

