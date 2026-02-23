Roadtrippers Selected for Upcoming Feature on Life+Leisure Hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Life+Leisure hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

The #1 road trip planning app joins the nationally syndicated series, showcasing how tech and human insight redefine the open road for travelers.

We built Roadtrippers for people who love the open road. Unlike navigation apps that focus on speed alone, Roadtrippers is about discovery. ” — Nick Kelly, Director of Product

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning app trusted by millions of travelers, has been selected to appear on Life+Leisure , the nationally syndicated lifestyle series hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The feature story is scheduled to air in late spring, spotlighting how Roadtrippers is transforming the way people plan and experience road travel.Founded in 2011 by travelers who believed the journey should be just as meaningful as the destination, Roadtrippers helps people turn every drive into an adventure. The platform combines customizable routing with more than 7 million points of interest, curated recommendations, RV-friendly navigation, booking tools, offline maps, and Roadtrippers Autopilot™—a proprietary AI trip-planning engine powered by insights from over 38 million real trips created by Roadtrippers travelers.Today, Roadtrippers is trusted by more than 8.8 million users who have built over 38 million trips, connecting them to national parks, roadside attractions, local gems, campgrounds, RV stays, and hotels across North America. What sets Roadtrippers apart is its human-first approach: Extraordinary Places are hand-picked and field-tested by the Roadtrippers team, ensuring recommendations are meaningful, memorable, and truly worth the detour.During the Life+Leisure studio interview, Roadtrippers leaders will share how the company blends smart technology with human insight to personalize every journey and support real-world road travel—whether by car, RV, or van. Viewers will also hear stories from the road that illustrate how slowing down, getting off the beaten path, and embracing curiosity can turn everyday drives into lifelong memories.“We built Roadtrippers for people who love the open road,” said Nick Kelly, Director of Product. “Unlike navigation apps that focus on speed alone, Roadtrippers is about discovery—helping travelers feel more present, connected, and intentional about the journey.”The upcoming Life+Leisure feature aligns with Roadtrippers’ goals of expanding brand awareness and driving action, including app downloads and free-trial starts—especially as the next evolution of Roadtrippers Autopilot™ rolls out across web and mobile.To learn more or start planning your next adventure, visit https://roadtrippers.com About RoadtrippersRoadtrippers is the leading road trip planning platform designed to help travelers discover the magic in the miles between point A and point B. With smart routing, curated recommendations, and tools built specifically for road travel, Roadtrippers empowers people to explore confidently, wander freely, and create unforgettable journeys. Learn more at https://roadtrippers.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

