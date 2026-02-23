From Self to Society: UAGC Hosts 2026 Culture of Care Summit on the Transformative Power of Care

Tony Farrell, dean of the College of Professional Advancement at UAGC Dr. Michelle Rosser-Majors, professor and program chair in the College of Professional Advancement at UAGC Bill Davis, assistant professor and program chair at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) invites educators, leaders, and professionals from across the country to the 2026 Culture of Care Summit, The Power of Care | Self, System, and Society , a free three-day virtual event April 1 through April 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT. Registration is open at uagc.edu/care.The Summit will feature a rich mix of keynote presentations, interactive sessions, panels, and practical workshops delivered by national thought leaders and experienced practitioners. This year’s program offers deep exploration of care at the individual level and within organizational systems and communities. Topics include resilience and well-being strategies, practical approaches for educators and leaders, building belonging and empathy networks, time management and burnout prevention, team care practices, and confidence building for online instruction.UAGC Culture of Care is grounded in trust and belonging. The initiative fosters a community where individuals can thrive academically, professionally, and personally, creating a transformative student experience. It educates and inspires participants to take action in their own organizations, teams, and circles by better understanding what a Culture of Care looks and feels like, and the positive benefits of building this culture.“The Power of Care is more than a theme, it’s a commitment to action,” said Tony Farrell , dean of the College of Professional Advancement at UAGC and Culture of Care Council chair. “We designed this Summit so that attendees will gain insights and tools they can put into practice right away. Whether someone works in education, business, or community nonprofit, care strengthens engagement, trust, and outcomes.”The Summit also features special invited speaker Dr. Christopher Culver, founder of Orange Sparrow and a recognized leader on The Science of Kindness. Dr. Culver will bring his expertise across all three days of the Summit, focusing on how leadership, vulnerability, neuroscience, and human connection play a role in building supportive environments where people feel valued and inspired.Also featured is Mitchell Levy, a 2x TEDx speaker and international bestselling author of more than 60 books, who will share strategies for shaping and reinforcing a culture of care through purposeful leadership and organizational clarity. Levy, an executive coach with Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches, will preview key insights from his upcoming book Executive Abundance!Keynote presenters include Dr. Charlie Minnick on April 1, discussing how care elevates service and belonging, Dr. William Woods on April 2, presenting how empathy networks strengthen connection and reduce isolation, and Dr. Ellen Beattie on April 3, offering a framework to sustain care in long-term institutional practices.Additional sessions cover practical strategies for time management and resilience for online learners, building belonging one intentional moment at a time, fostering a Culture of Care within teaching teams, and empowering faculty with evidence-based practices for confidence and success.“Care must move beyond inspiration into real behavior and systems change,” said Dr. Michelle Rosser-Majors, professor and program chair in the College of Professional Advancement at UAGC and Summit chair. “Our goal is for participants to leave not only inspired but equipped with skills, strategies, and confidence to strengthen care in meaningful ways wherever they serve.”UAGC will also recognize nominated organizations making a meaningful difference through its Culture of Care Award for Organizational Impact, honoring a group that demonstrates CARE in Action through compassion, accountability, respect, and empathy. Voting is now open through March 6, and nominees may include any organization committed to employee well-being, community engagement, and lasting cultural change.“This Summit is designed to move care from a concept into a practice,” said Bill Davis, Summit co-chair, assistant professor, and program chair at UAGC. “When organizations lead with compassion, accountability, and empathy, the impact is felt across teams, communities, and the people they serve.”The 2026 Culture of Care Summit is free and open to national and international participants. To learn more and register, visit uagc.edu/care.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

