Student B Press Launches 'Watching Them Humans in the AI age'

Front Cover: Watching Them Humans in the Age of AI

A Cute but Satirical Comic Examining Humanity at an AI Turning Point

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every era of upheaval generates its own fables and satirical cartoons. As artificial intelligence reshapes culture, power structures, and everyday life, Student B Press announces the launch of Watching Them Humans in the AI age—a new generation satirical comic book that examines the present moment through allegory, humor, and restraint.

In this work, an all-star cast from classic literature and fable is mobilized to satirize—and warn against—an unprecedented moment in human history.

From the tortoise first imagined by Aesop to the duck and swan of Hans Christian Andersen, and the fox from The Little Prince, these familiar figures return not as nostalgic icons but as observers of a world in transition.

They are joined by the chicken—now the most numerous birds on Earth—symbolizing humanity’s excess. Beside it stands a Black Swan who wants to warn humans about looming risks. Yet each time it tries to speak, its messages are drowned out by louder headlines and constant chase for views.

Rendered with minimal explanation and sparse dialogue, the comics are intentionally designed to slow the reader down. Through humor and metaphor, the collection asks whether humanity stands at a genuine turning point—and how artificial intelligence may reshape not only economies and institutions, but also the moral and emotional contours of the world.



The Animal Intelligence Universe

Watching Them Humans in the AI age is part of the broader Animal Intelligence Universe, a cross-genre world-building project that blends fiction, nonfiction, and comics.

Published titles to date include:

• Watching Them Humans in the AI age (satirical comic)

• Animal Intelligence: The Book of Forgotten History (a philosophical fiction introducing animal-centered history and thought)

• Animal Intelligence Guidebook (a world and character guide to the larger narrative ecosystem)

These works serve as entry points into a larger creative project that includes:

• A 7-volume fantasy novel series (Animal Intelligence)

• A 4-volume knowledge series in which animals reinterpret modern human knowledge

The first novel in the main series, subtitled The Last Barbary Lion, is scheduled for publication in April.



About the Creators

The Animal Intelligence series is created by sibling collaborators Will Shin and Alice Shin.

Will Shin, trained in artificial intelligence and public policy, transitioned into full-time writing from a conviction that storytelling is essential in the AI era. The title Animal Intelligence underscores the importance of cultural, philosophical, and moral intelligence alongside artificial intelligence.

Alice Shin studied design, art, and applied linguistics and leads the project’s visual storytelling. By adopting an intentionally approachable illustrative style, she lowers the barrier to engaging with serious themes, inviting readers to confront complex questions about technology and the future without resistance.

