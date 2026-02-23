Western Cape Mobility releases first findings of Overberg Rail Business Case

On Friday, 20 February 2026, the Western Cape Government released the first findings of the Overberg Rail Business Case, following a high-level stakeholder feedback session held in Bredasdorp.

The report outlines a strategic roadmap to transform the region's rail infrastructure into a modern, integrated freight system linking the Overberg to major inland markets, including Gauteng.

In July 2025, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku announced the launch of the Overberg Rail Business Case to freight stakeholders. The Minister highlighted that, while the Western Cape has a proud rail heritage, its full potential has long been underutilised. The Overberg Rail Business Case highlights the Western Cape Government’s commitment to revitalising rail as a key component of its broader economic and transport strategy.

Central to the business case is the development of a seamless intermodal corridor linking Transnet-operated rail, the Belcon Inland Terminal, and the Port of Cape Town. This integrated system will enable the efficient transport of agricultural and bulk commodities, including barley, wheat, canola, animal feed, and fertilizer, to domestic and export markets, while also creating backloading opportunities from inland markets.

During last week’s session, stakeholders were presented with updated freight demand projections and implementation considerations. The business case highlights the potential to transport approximately 105 000 tons of freight annually between the Western Cape and Gauteng, along with an estimated 2 000 refrigerated containers each year through the corridor. These volumes offer a significant opportunity to shift freight from road to rail, improving efficiency and enhancing export competitiveness.

Revitalising freight rail along this corridor will enhance supply chain reliability, lower logistics costs, and reduce pressure on provincial roads, while supporting a more sustainable and efficient freight system.

“This Business Case positions the Overberg rail corridor as a key enabler to triple Western Cape exports by 2035. By unlocking dormant rail capacity, strengthening intermodal links, and attracting private investment, we are building a freight system that drives economic growth, supports producers, and reduces road congestion,” said Minister Sileku.

“The release of the Overberg Rail Business Case findings is an important step toward unlocking the full economic potential of our region. The revitalisation of the rail corridor will strengthen supply chain reliability, reduce pressure on our roads, and improve the competitiveness of Overberg producers in both domestic and export markets. As the Overberg District Municipality, we support this collaborative initiative and remain committed to working with provincial and national partners to ensure the successful implementation of a modern, integrated freight system that drives sustainable economic growth,” said Ald Sakkie Franken, Executive Mayor, of the Overberg District Municipality.

“The Business Case is fully aligned with the freight rail reforms recently announced by the National Minister of Transport to open up underutilised branch lines to third party participation. These reforms create a historic opportunity to unlock dormant rail capacity and attract investment into regional corridors such as the Overberg. As the Western Cape Government, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of this reform process by developing credible, evidence-based projects that enable private sector participation, strengthen intermodal integration, and restore rail as the backbone of our freight system,” added Minister Sileku.

Stakeholders emphasised the importance of strong partnerships between government, industry, and rail operators to secure long-term freight commitments and provide certainty for investment. The Western Cape Government remains committed to supporting national rail reform while advancing regional economic development priorities.

The next phase will focus on finalising the implementation plan, addressing infrastructure needs, and deepening collaboration with industry partners. The Overberg Rail Business Case pilot will offer valuable insights to guide future freight rail revitalisation efforts, helping to build a resilient system that supports producers, reduces road congestion, and promotes inclusive economic growth across the Western Cape and South Africa.

Photo caption: Minister Sileku and Mayor Franken with officials from the Department and Municipality at the stakeholder feedback session.

