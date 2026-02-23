Hiker Rescued after Suffering a Medical Emergency in Bethlehem

CONTACT:

February 23, 2026

Bethlehem, NH – On Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 2:00 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical emergency at the Zealand Hut in White Mountain National Forest in Bethlehem. The hiker and his companions had left at noon on Saturday and had hiked into the Zealand hut to spend two nights camping at the hut. On Saturday night, February 21, Yuval Shohet, 75, of Acton, Massachusetts, began suffering from an unknown medical emergency.

The pain and condition got worse as the night progressed. Staff at the AMC Zealand Hut called for help when they realized the situation was not getting better. Shohet was able to walk with assistance, and his hiking partners were able to get him from the Zealand Hut 2.2 miles down the trail. A Conservation Officer on a snowmobile was able to get 4 miles up the trail and locate the injured hiker and his group.

The injured hiker was taken by snowmobile down to Route 3 where the Twin Mountain Ambulance was waiting. They arrived at 5:05 a.m. The Twin Mountain Ambulance transported Shotet to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment. The hikers were well prepared and equipped for the conditions.