United Heating & Air Conditioning Expands Emergency AC Repair Services in Los Angeles

United Heating & Air Conditioning technician performing emergency AC repair in Los Angeles, CA.

Company strengthens rapid-response HVAC services and high-efficiency AC installations across Los Angeles ahead of peak heat season.

We are committed to delivering fast, reliable HVAC solutions to Los Angeles homeowners when comfort and efficiency matter most.” — Peri Tubul, Owner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Heating & Air Conditioning has announced the expansion of its emergency AC repair and high-efficiency HVAC installation services throughout Los Angeles. As temperatures begin to rise, the company is increasing technician availability and response capacity to meet growing demand across residential and commercial properties.United Heating & Air Conditioning has built a strong reputation in the Los Angeles area for fast, reliable, and honest HVAC service. With the expansion, customers can expect faster dispatch times, same-day emergency AC repair, and improved access to energy-efficient air conditioning systems designed to reduce long-term utility costs.“Our priority has always been to provide dependable service when customers need it most,” said Peri Tubul, owner of United Heating & Air Conditioning. “Los Angeles homeowners and business owners rely on their cooling systems year-round. By expanding our emergency response capabilities, we’re ensuring comfort, safety, and efficiency even during peak demand.”The company specializes in:Air conditioning replacement and installationHigh-efficiency HVAC system upgradesPreventative maintenance and system inspectionsCommercial HVAC servicesWith energy costs continuing to fluctuate, many property owners are now choosing high-efficiency HVAC systems. United Heating & Air Conditioning offers modern cooling solutions designed to improve indoor air quality, reduce electricity consumption, and extend equipment lifespan.The expansion also includes improved customer communication systems and streamlined scheduling to reduce wait times and increase transparency. Clients can request service online or by phone for immediate assistance.United Heating & Air Conditioning serves neighborhoods across Los Angeles and surrounding communities, providing licensed and insured HVAC services with a strong focus on workmanship and long-term performance.About United Heating & Air ConditioningUnited Heating & Air Conditioning is a Los Angeles-based HVAC company providing professional air conditioning repair, heating services, and full system installations for residential and commercial clients. The company is committed to fast response times, transparent pricing, and energy-efficient solutions tailored to California’s climate.For more information or to schedule service, visit:

