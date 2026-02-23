On the Occasion Ramadan Ahmed Al Maghribi Unveils Dulook - The Most Anticipated Perfume of 2026

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 20th February 2026, Ahmed Al Maghribi introduces Dulook , the most anticipated perfume of 2026. Meaning "the decline of the sun" or "the setting of the sun," Dulook captures a powerful moment of transition -- when daylight softens, warmth deepens, and presence becomes more profound.This new perfume launch marks another milestone for Ahmed Al Maghribi, a house that continues to shape the fragrance landscape across the UAE and GCC. Dulook makes its grand entrance as an Extrait de Parfum, created for those who appreciate intensity, refinement, and lasting impact.At the heart of Dulook lies its defining philosophy:The fragrance of the past and the elegance of the present.It is a scent that bridges heritage and modernity, honouring tradition while confidently embracing contemporary expression.Dulook opens with an electrifying burst of grapefruit, bergamot, pink pepper, apple, and mandarin — a vibrant introduction that instantly commands attention. The heart reveals refined depth, blending cardamom, lavender, saffron, orris, rose, raspberry, osmanthus, jasmine, and galbanum into a rich yet controlled signature. It settles into a powerful base of oud, vetiver, oakmoss, sandalwood, cedarwood, cashmere wood, ambery warmth, vanilla, and a subtle animalic nuance — bold, sophisticated, and unmistakable.Crafted for bold entrances and elevated occasions, Dulook moves seamlessly from day to night— reinforcing Ahmed Al Maghribi’s reputation for long-lasting perfumes in the UAE with its confident, polished, and truly unforgettable fragrance.“Our vision with Dulook was to capture the symbolism of a new beginning,” said a spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes. “This new perfume launch reflects our dedication to craftsmanship and innovation while delivering another long-lasting perfume in UAE that balances strength with elegance.”With more than 190 stores across the GCC and strong locations in leading malls across all Emirates, Ahmed Al Maghribi continues to reinforce its position as one of the best perfume brands in UAE. The launch of Dulook strengthens the brand's portfolio of exclusive Arabian perfumes that seamlessly blend heritage with modern expression.Dulook will be available online and across all Ahmed Al Maghribi retail stores in the UAE from 20th February 2026.With this new perfume launch, Ahmed Al Maghribi once again demonstrates how exclusive Arabian perfumery continues to evolve - defining what a luxury perfume in UAE truly means.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesFounded in the UAE 26 years ago, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has grown into one of the most recognized creators of exclusive Arabian perfumes, with a strong presence across the GCC and expanding global distribution. The house is known for premium perfumes, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances, and is widely regarded as one of the best perfume brands in UAE for blending heritage with modern appeal.Today, the brand operates more than 190 retail locations across leading malls and destinations in the GCC and continues to expand its global reach.

