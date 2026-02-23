Emerald Analysis of 25,000 Biomarker Tests Reveals Hidden Health Risks Across the UK

Emerald Logo

New analysis of 25,000 biomarker tests shows that even health-conscious individuals face early warning signs of metabolic and cardiovascular disease.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald , a UK-based preventive health platform, has released a new analysis of over 25,000 comprehensive biomarker tests, revealing that early warning signs of long-term disease remain widespread, even among individuals actively monitoring their health.The analysis examined markers related to nutritional status, metabolic health, inflammation, and cardiovascular risk. While Emerald users performed better than national averages across several indicators, the data highlights persistent hidden risks, particularly around cholesterol, low-grade inflammation, and early metabolic dysfunction.Britain continues to face mounting health pressures. Life expectancy gains have stalled, healthy life expectancy has declined in recent years, and long-term conditions account for the majority of NHS spending. Yet many of the biological changes that precede chronic illness develop silently in the blood, often years before diagnosis.Rather than focusing solely on isolated “problem” markers, Emerald’s analysis explored how early biological signals emerge and progress over time. The dataset includes longitudinal testing, enabling patterns to be tracked beyond one-off snapshots and offering deeper insight into how individuals move from good health toward early dysfunction.Key findings include:1. Over half of the individuals show raised cholesterol levels2. Nearly one in three had elevated levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), a marker associated with chronic inflammation3. Early signs of blood sugar dysregulation were present even among individuals with a healthy body weight4. Nutritional deficiencies, including vitamin D and iron, remain common despite high health awarenessThe findings suggest that proactive individuals are not immune to underlying biological risk and that traditional symptom-led healthcare may miss early-stage changes."Many chronic conditions start silently with no symptoms", said Dr Yiannis Balanos, GP and Clinical Lead at Emerald. "Early signatures in blood tests, urine tests and body measurements, however, can give early warning signs of disease. Tracking these markers over time allows for earlier identification of risk and more informed health decisions".Emerald’s analysis reinforces the growing case for preventive, data-led healthcare. By identifying inflammation, metabolic risk, and nutritional deficiencies earlier, individuals may be better positioned to make changes before disease develops.As pressure on the NHS continues to grow, earlier detection and monitoring of risk markers could play an increasing role in reducing long-term disease burden and improving population health outcomes.About EmeraldEmerald is a UK-based digital health platform focused on preventive healthcare through comprehensive biomarker testing. The platform analyses blood biomarkers to support earlier insight into nutritional status, metabolic health, inflammation, and cardiovascular risk.Contact InformationCompany: EmeraldWebsite: https://withemerald.com/ Contact Name: Alexander BadalyanContact Email: press@withemerald.comContact Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H9JQ

