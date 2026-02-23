Honoring Kingdom’s Roots: Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Marks Saudi Founding Day with a Legacy of Perfumery

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia does not celebrate its founding with noise. Here, history is lived, not displayed. And scent has always carried that memory. On Saudi Founding Day, fragrance becomes identity.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes steps into this moment with purpose. Founded in the UAE and shaped by Arabian perfumery traditions, the house has grown into a traditional Arabian perfume brand respected across the Gulf and beyond. Its story mirrors the region itself. Rooted, patient, and built over time rather than trends.This year, the occasion carries added weight. The brand completes 25 years of craftsmanship, marking a legacy defined by consistency and trust. In a market that changes fast, longevity speaks louder than launches. That endurance has positioned the house as a luxury perfume brand in KSA , valued not for excess but for balance and restraint.Saudi Arabia remains central to this journey. With over 30 stores across the Kingdom, including locations in Makkah near the Haramain, Medina, Riyadh, and major malls nationwide, the brand is woven into daily Saudi life. These stores are not showpieces. They are familiar spaces where fragrance is chosen with care. This presence has strengthened its reputation as the best perfume brand in KSA among those who value heritage and performance.Across the GCC, the brand now operates more than 190 stores, reflecting regional confidence in its vision. Internationally, it continues to expand as a traditional Arabian perfume brand that translates local identity into a global language. Its portfolio spans perfumes, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances, each designed to last, not fade. This focus has made it especially known for long lasting perfumes for men in KSA , where endurance is not optional but expected.To mark Saudi Founding Day and its 25th year, the brand acknowledges the moment with restraint. From 20th February 2026 to 28th February 2026, a Founding Day Sale offers Flat 25% Off storewide.The alignment is intentional. 25th Anniversary. 25% OFF. No spectacle. Just symbolism. The offer is available online through a streamlined digital platform built for ease, not distraction.In a region where fragrance is culture, not commerce, relevance is earned slowly. As a luxury perfume brand in KSA, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes continues to lead by staying close to its roots. Its rise from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, the wider GCC, and global markets reinforces its standing as the best perfume brand in KSA for those who understand that true luxury is not loud. It lasts.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a Middle Eastern fragrance brand specialising in luxury Arabic perfumes. The brand recently marked its 25th anniversary, a milestone that reflects decades of craftsmanship and evolving scent artistry. With more than 190 stores across the GCC, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes continues to expand its presence in leading malls and key retail destinations across Saudi Arabia. Supported by a growing retail and distribution network, customers in over 91 countries have access to the brands wide range of premium fragrances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.