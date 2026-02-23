Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant Welcomes the Year of the Horse with a Symphony of Festive Flavors and Bountiful Feasts

Jia He Grand Chinese New Year 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant invites guests to gallop into a successful 2026 with a spectacular line-up of Lunar New Year celebrations. From 10 January to 3 March 2026, the restaurant presents a curated collection of artisanal goodies, opulent Pen Cai, and meticulously crafted set menus designed for cherished family feasting and prestigious corporate gatherings.

Signature Prosperity Yu Sheng

The festivities begin with the ritual of Lo Hei. This year’s crowning creation is the Jia He Harmony Prosperity Treasures Yu Sheng, alongside the innovative Prosperity Bloom Fresh Salmon with Edible Flowers and Jackfruit Yu Sheng. For those seeking ultimate indulgence, the Prosperity Treasures Yu Sheng with Sliced Abalone, Salmon, and Geoduck offers a refreshing yet luxurious start to the year.

Opulent Pen Cai and Festive Packages

A centerpiece of any reunion, the Jia He Grand Treasures Pen Cai features a bounty of premium ingredients including 8-head abalone, sea cucumber, live prawns, and roasted duck. For the first time, a Premium Vegetarian Pen Cai is introduced, showcasing an earthy medley of Matsutake, Morel, and Boletus mushrooms. Families can also opt for convenient Pen Cai Packages, which include the restaurant's signature Roasted Crispy Duck and Stir-fried Glutinous Rice with Chinese Sausage.

Exquisite Set Menus for Every Occasion

Under the leadership of Master Chef Raymond Sui, Jia He Grand has unveiled a series of multi-course set menus

Star dishes featured in these curated feasts include:

• Jia He Harmony Treasures Prosperity Yu Sheng

• Golden Crispy Premium Supreme Shark’s Fin in Superior Cartilage Soup

• Steamed Black Emperor Fish with Superior Abalone Essence

• Roasted Golden Suckling Pig with Tangerine infused Glutinous Rice

• Orange Popping Boba with Bird’s Nest, Peach Resin and Fermented Glutinous Rice

Festive Goodies and Gifting

The Jia He eShop https://shop.jiahe.com.sg offers an array of handcrafted treats perfect for gifting, including the signature Koi Fish Nian Gao and Plum Blossoms Pineapple Tarts. New for 2026 are the Pistachio Cookies, the Macadamia Ball Cookies and the unique Snowflakes Crisp Cookies (the three flavors currently sold out), providing a modern touch to traditional Lunar New Year snacking.

Spring Blossom Mini Buffet Package for 20 persons

The package is ideal for house guests or Lunar New Year office gathering and features:

• Fried Dim Sum (20 pieces each) of Beanskin Roll with Seaweed

• Baked Dim Sum (20 pieces each) of Mini Egg Custard Tartlets, Baked Pork Char Siew Sou Pastry Puffs

• Steamed Dim Sum (20 pieces each) of Fresh Shrimp and Pork Siew Mai with Fish Roe and Vegetarian Crystal Dumpling

• Main Dishes include Stir Fried Glutinous Rice with Chinese Sausage and 1 and a Half whole Roasted Crispy Duck

• The Spring Blossom Mini Buffet Package includes Dessert of Chilled Jelly Royale with Peach Resin and Snow Lotus Seeds.

Corporate Bookings

Special rates are available for corporate and bulk purchases.

www.jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 / 9170 2682

• Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Grand

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.