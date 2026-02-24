New Book Building Smarter with AI Positions Artificial Intelligence as a Strategic Imperative for Construction Leaders

Building Smarter With AI by Brian Gallagher

Building Smarter with AI encourages construction leaders to treat AI as strategy—not tech—driving alignment, governance, and lasting advantage.

GRANDE DUNES, SC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming one of the most consequential competitive forces in the construction industry. Yet while many firms are piloting tools, testing software, or experimenting with isolated use cases, relatively few are treating AI as what it truly is: a strategic leadership decision that will shape the trajectory of the entire enterprise.In his new book, Building Smarter with AI, construction strategist and industry leader Brian Gallagher reframes the conversation. Instead of focusing on features, vendors, or technical configurations, the book positions AI as a catalyst for executive-level clarity, organizational alignment, and long-term competitive advantage.“AI is not a technology initiative—it’s a leadership test,” Gallagher says. “The firms that win won’t be the ones that buy the most software. They’ll be the ones that make the clearest strategic choices and align their people, processes, and capital accordingly.”The timing is significant. Historic levels of capital are flowing into data centers, power infrastructure, advanced manufacturing facilities, logistics hubs, and large-scale industrial projects. Owners are demanding greater predictability, speed, transparency, and cost control. Meanwhile, labor shortages, margin compression, supply chain volatility, and increasing project complexity continue to intensify pressure across the sector.Building Smarter with AI argues that artificial intelligence will not relieve these pressures—it will amplify them. Firms with strong operational discipline and strategic alignment will see accelerated gains. Firms with fragmented systems, unclear priorities, or cultural resistance will simply scale inefficiency faster.Drawing on real-world examples from construction, manufacturing, and capital project environments, Gallagher outlines how executive teams can move beyond experimentation and toward enterprise-level transformation. He provides a practical roadmap for leaders who want to integrate AI deliberately rather than reactively.The book explores how executives can:Transition from isolated AI pilots to enterprise-wide strategyAlign AI initiatives with core business objectives, risk tolerance, and cultureStrengthen data discipline and break down silos across estimating, operations, and business developmentEstablish governance frameworks that manage risk, ensure accountability, and protect trustCreate scalable advantages that compound over time rather than produce short-lived gainsImportantly, Building Smarter with AI does not portray artificial intelligence as a replacement for human judgment. Instead, it emphasizes that AI increases the value of leadership clarity. AI can accelerate analysis, surface patterns, and improve forecasting—but executives remain responsible for strategic direction, capital allocation, cultural cohesion, and ethical guardrails.The book examines how AI is already reshaping key functions across construction organizations, including business development, estimating, operations, safety, marketing, finance, and workforce development. It highlights measurable opportunities for productivity gains and risk reduction, while also cautioning against fragmented adoption that leads to tool proliferation, confusion, and unintended exposure.“Technology doesn’t create strategy,” Gallagher notes. “It reveals whether you have one.”Written for CEOs, presidents, executive teams, and senior project leaders, Building Smarter with AI offers a disciplined framework for navigating AI adoption with intent. Rather than overwhelming readers with technical detail, it focuses on the leadership questions that matter most: Where does AI create true leverage? Where must judgment remain central? How should firms prioritize investment? And how should governance evolve before complexity outpaces control?At a moment when many organizations are reacting to competitive pressure, this book provides a structured path forward—grounded in strategy, culture, and execution. It challenges leaders to think beyond short-term efficiency gains and instead design organizations capable of compounding digital advantage over the next decade.Artificial intelligence will not define the future of construction on its own. Leadership will. The firms that approach AI as a strategic inflection point—rather than a tactical upgrade—will be positioned not only to compete, but to lead.About the AuthorBrian Gallagher is a construction industry strategist, author of multiple books, and a featured keynote speaker on leadership, strategy, and artificial intelligence in the built environment. He works closely with construction firms, manufacturers, and capital project stakeholders to align growth, culture, and innovation in an era of accelerating change.Known for translating complex industry shifts into clear, actionable frameworks, Gallagher helps executive teams make better long-term decisions—and build organizations designed to last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.