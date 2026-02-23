Rev. Steven Golden Launches Amazon Bestseller on Spiritual Power

Your True Human Power | Rev. Steven Golden, Doctor of Divinity

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Steven Golden, Doctor of Divinity, has released "Your True Human Power: Master the Golden Zone: How To Access the Infinite Possibility Of The Divine Source Within You," a spiritual guide that merges ancient wisdom with quantum science principles to help readers transform their lives.

The book provides a practical roadmap for individuals seeking to discover their life purpose, harness subconscious mind power for manifestation, heal past traumas, and release scarcity mindsets. The work also addresses transformation in relationships, finances, and emotional well-being through New Thought Philosophy and quantum spiritual principles.

Rev. Golden developed the teachings in Your True Human Power after his own transformation from cycles of financial struggle, emotional pain, and toxic relationships. His training and experience have since helped thousands worldwide awaken their potential through spiritual practices grounded in both traditional wisdom and modern scientific understanding.

The book bridges spirituality and quantum science, positioning itself not as a religion or belief system but as a practical guide for accessing divine power within every individual. This approach aims to make spiritual development accessible to readers across different backgrounds and belief systems.

The launch is part of a broader spiritual and cultural movement designed to generate opportunities for speaking engagements, coaching programs, retreats, and masterminds. The campaign also seeks to secure earned media placements including podcasts, articles, and interviews to expand the reach of the book's teachings.

Rev. Golden holds the title of Doctor of Divinity and has established himself as a spiritual teacher and New Thought philosopher. His work focuses on helping individuals access what he describes as the Power and Presence Within through practical application of spiritual principles.

The book is available through Amazon and additional resources can be found at myhumanpower.com.

About Rev. Steven Golden

Rev. Steven Golden, Doctor of Divinity, is a spiritual teacher, New Thought philosopher, and bestselling author based in San Diego, California. Through his book "Your True Human Power," speaking engagements, and coaching programs, he helps individuals access their divine potential and transform their lives using principles that bridge ancient spiritual wisdom and modern quantum science.

