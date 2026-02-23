A research-based look at the top 3D scanning companies serving New York City productions in 2026.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York State’s film and television tax credit program now operates with an annual cap of $800 million, the highest in the state’s history, and productions that shot in New York generated an estimated $19.7 billion in economic activity during the 2019–2020 cycle alone. As production volumes recover following the 2023 strikes, demand for 3D scanning NYC services has grown alongside the city’s expanding VFX, virtual production, and gaming sectors. The following report profiles seven 3D scanning providers currently operating in the New York City market, selected based on verified years of operation, published production credits, documented service capabilities, and industry presence.

1. Scheimpflug (Flug 3D) — Manhattan and Long Island City

Scheimpflug was established in 2004 and has operated continuously for over two decades in the New York production market. The company maintains a camera facility in Chelsea, Manhattan and a lighting and grip warehouse in Long Island City, Queens, with a staff count between 51 and 200 according to its LinkedIn profile. The Flug 3D division provides 3D body and head scanning, bullet time and cinematic multi-cam capture, LiDAR scanning, and prop scanning for VFX, CGI, and virtual production. Verified production credits include the Paramount+ series Halo, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Star Trek: Picard, the Fox series Prodigal Son, and the video game Dying Light 2. Commercial and brand clients documented on the company’s website include the NFL, HBO, Nike, National Geographic, Toyota, and Vimeo. The company also offers 3D scanning equipment rentals with training and support, and provides 24/7 delivery across the five boroughs.

2. SCANable — Multi-City (New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans)

SCANable has operated for over a decade with offices in five U.S. cities. The company’s New York team has contributed to productions including Fallout for Amazon Prime, The Gilded Age for HBO, and Family Switch for Netflix, according to its LinkedIn profile. SCANable’s documented capabilities include full body and FACS expression scanning, LiDAR environment capture, prop digitization, aerial photogrammetry, and 3D modeling with retopology. The company also deploys mobile photogrammetry rigs for on-set capture, which allows it to serve productions that cannot transport talent to a fixed studio location.

3. NYCAP3D — Brooklyn

NYCAP3D was founded by Ivin Ballen, a former professional art fabricator and co-owner of photogrammetry company Lenscloud. The Brooklyn studio operates one of the most camera-dense photogrammetry rigs in the Northeast with 290 DSLR cameras. The full body capture rig uses 206 cameras while a dedicated head scanning array uses 84 cameras for high-detail capture. The facility includes a 1,000 square foot stage with cyclorama and chroma key setups. NYCAP3D serves clients in VFX, fashion, retail, and art, and has been recognized as the only same-day mobile photogrammetry system operating in NYC, according to industry coverage by EMRG Media.

4. NYC3DScan — New York City

NYC3DScan specializes in 3D scanning for the fine art, design, and motion picture communities. The studio’s published client list includes the Daniel Arsham studio, the Calder Foundation, David Zwirner Gallery, Maya Lin Studio, the Noguchi Museum, Tom Sachs Studio, and Nicole Eisenman Studio. Corporate clients include WebMD and Peloton. The studio uses LiDAR, structured light, and photogrammetry and delivers files in both mesh and NURBS CAD formats. NYC3DScan also provides large format 3D printing and reverse engineering services.

5. G&P Associates — New York City

G&P Associates has been providing 3D scanning and as-built documentation since 2005. The firm focuses on architecture, engineering, and construction applications including Scan-to-BIM modeling, facade surveys, and structural documentation. Notable completed projects documented on the company’s website include the Statue of Liberty, the United Nations Building, NYC City Hall, Lincoln Center, and 2 Penn Plaza. The firm uses Z+F, Faro, Leica, and Matterport scanners and serves clients across the tri-state area.

6. Arrival 3D — New York and Massachusetts

Arrival 3D reports over 20 years of experience in LiDAR scanning for the AEC industry. According to the company’s website, each project manager completes 80 hours of classroom instruction, 320 hours of field mentorship, and 40 hours of specialized LiDAR training. Equipment includes Leica Scan Station P-Series and RTC360 scanners capable of capturing up to 2 million data points per second. The company serves clients in manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, education, and aerospace in addition to construction.

7. PrintAWorld — Queens

PrintAWorld offers 3D scanning with a standard turnaround of 3 to 5 business days and a 1-day rush option. All projects include post-processing and file cleanup. The company combines scanning with in-house 3D printing using high-resolution resin, making it a practical choice for clients who need both a digital scan and a physical replica. PrintAWorld caters primarily to manufacturing, product design, and art reproduction clients.

The 3D scanning NYC market reflects the broader growth of digital capture across the production and construction industries in New York. Each provider profiled above serves a distinct segment, from entertainment-focused studios delivering body scanning and LiDAR for major film and television productions to engineering firms producing Scan-to-BIM documentation for building renovations. Selection criteria for this report were limited to companies with a verifiable physical presence in the New York City metropolitan area, documented client work, and at least five years of continuous operation.

