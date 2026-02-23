Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Marks Silver Jubilee Celebrations in Kuwait With an Exclusive Evening Hosted By Ali Najem

AL THURAYA CITY, KUWAIT, KUWAIT, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An evening dedicated to fragrance, heritage, and refined craftsmanship took place as Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes celebrated a major milestone—25 years of excellence in perfumery. The exclusive event, titled “Celebrating 25 Years of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes,” was held on 16 February 2026 at the Al Baraka Ballroom, Crowne Plaza Kuwait Al Thuraya City, bringing together media, influencers, and fragrance enthusiasts for a distinguished evening.For 25 years, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has remained a respected name and a leading Arabic perfume brand across the GCC, known for its deep connection to Arabian perfumery and its ability to translate tradition into timeless fragrance creations. Built on authenticity and attention to detail, the brand has continued to evolve while staying true to its roots, earning the trust of generations of fragrance lovers.The celebration welcomed a carefully curated guest list featuring prominent voices from the beauty and lifestyle space. Notable attendees included b7ry, Omar Althuwaini, and Aldanahbeauty, reflecting the brand’s strong presence within the local content and beauty community.The evening was hosted by Ali Najem, whose professional and composed hosting style guided the program and ensured a seamless experience for guests throughout the event.Guests were invited to explore a curated fragrance showcase highlighting the depth of Ahmed Al Maghribi’s portfolio. Signature blends featuring oud, rose, musk, amber, and spices honored traditional Arabian perfumery, while contemporary creations reflected the brand’s modern vision. Each fragrance was crafted to suit different preferences and moments, offering options for daily wear, special occasions, and meaningful celebrations.The event also highlighted the brand’s growing local presence, with Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes available across six locations within Kuwait, making its collections easily accessible to fragrance enthusiasts throughout the country. This strong retail footprint reinforced the brand’s long-term commitment to the market and its connection with local consumers.Media coverage for the milestone celebration was received from leading outlets, including Alqabas, Kuwait News, Sarmad and other renowned media houses, further emphasizing the significance of the occasion within the luxury and lifestyle sector.At its core, the celebration represented more than an event. It reflected the values that have shaped Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes as a top perfume brand in Kuwait over the past 25 years—respect for heritage, dedication to craftsmanship, and a forward-looking approach to innovation. As the evening unfolded, it stood as a meaningful moment that honored the past while celebrating the future.The “Celebrating 25 Years of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes” event proved to be a refined gathering that brought together scent, culture, and community, reaffirming the brand’s enduring legacy and its continued journey of excellence in the world of fine fragrance.

