Aoife Burke Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

GALWAY, IRELAND, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized "Daydreams of a Writer" by Aoife , pronounced "eefa," Burke in the category of Audiobooks as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Daydreams of a Writer" by Aoife BurkeA reflective philosophical account of the Daydreams of a Writer, described as almost dream-like with a sprinkle of poetry. The audiobook of "Daydreams of a Writer" acts as a lyrical portal into the interior landscape of Aoife Burke’s creative mind, blending the stark beauty of the West of Ireland with deeply personal philosophy. Narrated by Alison Campbell, whose clear voice captures the rhythmic ebb and flow of Burke’s prose, the collection moves through frosty Galway mornings and quiet October evenings to explore the "head in the clouds" existence of a dreamer. It is less a traditional narrative and more a meditative, hour-long journey that honors the "in-between" moments of life—the stillness, the observation, and the vulnerability of the creative process. Ultimately, the work serves as a soothing, atmospheric retreat for anyone seeking to find the extraordinary in the mundane, grounding abstract thoughts in the tactile imagery of the Irish countryside.In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as Aoife Burke , Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-favorites ---ABOUT THE AUTHORAoife Burke is an Irish journalist, writer, and author known for her contributions to the field of literature, particularly in the genre of science fiction and children's literature.Burke was born in Galway, Ireland, and showed early artistic and literary promise. As a child, she attended the Garvey School of Speech and Drama, where she studied up to Grade 8. At the age of 7, she won her first competition, a Community Games art competition, and had the opportunity to display her artwork to the Bishop of Galway at the time. During her teenage years, Burke continued to showcase her talents, winning a poetry competition titled "Care Life" at the age of 15, which was published in the local paper and archived in the digital archives for the West of Ireland. Online art coursesAfter completing her secondary education, Burke pursued higher studies at Athlone Institute of Technology, earning a Higher Certificate in Applied Social Studies in Social Care. She took a hiatus from her academic pursuits, returning later to complete her exams and graduate in 2014. Burke achieved a ranking within the top 8% of the population on a standardized English language proficiency assessment.In October 2020, Burke made her literary debut with the publication of her first science fiction book, "Luminess: The Island of the Moon," available on Amazon. The novel received positive reviews and marked the beginning of her career as a fiction author.Burke's contributions to journalism and literature have garnered attention both nationally and internationally. In 2020, she was the runner-up in Ireland in the EU Sakharov Student Journalist Competition, showcasing her journalistic prowess and dedication to her craft.Burke's talent and dedication to writing were further recognized when her book "Luminess: The Island of the Moon" was awarded the "Distinguished Favorite for Science Fiction" at the Independent Press Award in New York in March 2022.Continuing her literary endeavors, Burke expanded her repertoire with the release of two children's picture books, "Cyril the Squirrel" and "Thumble Thistle the Bee."In 2023, Burke released an audiobook rendition of "Daydreams of a Writer." The same year in August, she graduated with a degree in English and Journalism, solidifying her commitment to the craft of writing.ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The Children’s Bookworm Award is an annual literary competition designed to highlight high-quality storytelling and professional production within the independent and small-press publishing sectors. Please visit: https://www.childrensbookwormaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

