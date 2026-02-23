CardSight AI Launches Basketball Card Identification, Expanding Platform to Three Major Sports

CardSight AI, Inc. Logo

CardSight AI adds close to 1 million Basketball cards spanning 1957-2026. Platform now covers three major sports with Hockey expected by end of Q1 2026.

Basketball is one of the fastest-growing segments in sports card collecting and investing, and we're thrilled to bring full support to our platform” — Eric P. Nusbaum

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, Inc. today announced the launch of Basketball Card identification, adding close to 1 million cards from releases spanning 1957 to 2026. Basketball joins the platform's existing Baseball and Football coverage, bringing the total catalog to over 6.5 million cards. Hockey is actively in development with a goal of supporting all four major sports by the end of Q1 2026.Basketball trading card identification is available immediately to all existing CardSight AI customers at no additional cost, continuing the company's commitment that every sport added to the platform automatically enhances applications already built on its comprehensive API."Basketball is one of the fastest-growing segments in sports card collecting and investing, and we're thrilled to bring full support to our platform," said Eric Nusbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of CardSight AI. "The excitement around players like Cooper Flagg has been incredible to watch, and as a Maine-based company, we have a special connection to that story. Collectors deserve tools that keep pace with the hobby, and that's exactly what we're delivering."The Basketball launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the category. Topps recently returned as the NBA's exclusive trading card licensee under Fanatics Collectibles, making products like Topps Chrome Basketball among the most sought-after releases in the hobby. CardSight AI's trading card identification support ensures these cards are discoverable across the growing ecosystem of apps and tools built on its platform.CardSight AI removes the technical barriers that have traditionally prevented collectors from building apps around their ideas. Builders can integrate using traditional coding, AI coding assistants like Claude or GitHub Copilot, or no-code platforms like Replit and Lovable."We're seeing incredible momentum with developers and platforms building on CardSight AI," Nusbaum added. "Collection trackers, card shop tools, marketplace integrations, and organizations automating processes that previously required manual card lookups - the next generation of collector experiences is being built right now. Our job is to provide the infrastructure that makes it all possible."The trading card API visual identification achieves 99.5% accuracy with sub-second response times. Upload a photo and receive the card's year, manufacturer, set, card number, player, and any parallel or variation information. Multi-card detection allows users to photograph multiple cards at once and identify all in a single API call. The technology works with raw cards and graded slabs from PSA, BGS, SGC, TAG, and other grading companies.For existing apps and marketplaces, CardSight AI eliminates the need to build and maintain proprietary card identification systems. Developing comparable technology in-house typically requires 12-18 months, specialized machine learning expertise, and significant infrastructure costs. By integrating CardSight AI's API, platforms can add trading card identification capabilities in days rather than months. The result is enterprise-grade identification without the enterprise-grade investment.The 6.5M+ card catalog includes over 4M Baseball cards, 1M Football cards, and close to 1M Basketball cards with full parallel and variation coverage. Basketball launches with identification support for 300 sets. Developers building apps in the trading card space can access the complete catalog through a single trading card API integration. MCP (Model Context Protocol) endpoints for AI assistants allow Claude to manage collections and retrieve trading card data, with ChatGPT plugin support and native SDKs enabling rich trading card applications to be built in Python, Node.js, Java, .NET, and Swift.CardSight AI offers flexible pricing for builders at every stage. The Free tier includes 750 calls per month with no credit card required. Starter plans begin at $14.95 per month with 5,000 calls. The Ultra tier provides 100,000 calls for $199.95 per month for growing apps. Enterprise plans offer custom volume pricing with guaranteed SLAs, no request rate limits, and dedicated support for high-volume applications."We're on track to support all four major sports by the end of Q1. Then it's about staying current with new releases while building out TCG support - Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and One Piece are next on our roadmap," said Nusbaum. "The hobby moves fast, and we've built the technology to keep pace."Developers and collectors can sign up for free at https://cardsight.ai

