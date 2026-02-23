Trends and Analysis of the Logistics Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment Forecast through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Logistics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Logistics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The logistics sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by various technological and market developments. As global trade and e-commerce continue to evolve, the logistics industry is adapting rapidly to meet increasing demands and changing operational needs. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional performance, and emerging trends shaping the future of logistics worldwide.

Strong Expansion of the Logistics Market Size
The logistics market has significantly expanded and is projected to grow from $5640.18 billion in 2025 to $6045.52 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth during the historical period has largely been fueled by the rise of e-commerce and retail sectors, the broadening of international trade routes, the implementation of advanced warehouse management technologies, increased investments in transportation infrastructure, and the growing trend of outsourcing logistics services.

Download a free sample of the logistics market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32696&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the logistics market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching an estimated size of $8065.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Key factors driving this expansion include the adoption of automated and autonomous logistics solutions, a stronger emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly logistics practices, the rise of digital supply chain platforms, integration of multimodal transportation methods, and the growth of third- and fourth-party logistics (3PL and 4PL) services. Notable trends anticipated during this period include real-time tracking of shipments, optimization of last-mile delivery, improvements in cold chain logistics, supply chain consulting services, and further expansion of third-party logistics providers.

Understanding Logistics and Its Role in Supply Chains
Logistics encompasses the planning, execution, and oversight of the smooth movement and storage of goods, services, and information from their point of origin to the final consumer. The core aim is to ensure timely delivery, reduce costs, and optimize the use of resources along the supply chain. By effectively managing these processes, logistics enhances customer satisfaction by guaranteeing products are available at the right place and time, thereby improving overall operational efficiency.

View the full logistics market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/logistics-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Increasing E-Commerce Demand as a Key Driver for Logistics Growth
One of the primary catalysts for the logistics market's growth is the surging demand from the e-commerce sector. E-commerce involves the online buying and selling of products and services, including all supporting activities like digital marketing, electronic payments, order management, customer service, and digital product delivery. This growth has been supported by advancements in digital infrastructure and widespread smartphone adoption, enabling consumers to shop conveniently from virtually anywhere at any time.

The rising volume of e-commerce transactions escalates the need for efficient transport, warehousing, and last-mile delivery solutions to cope with increased order fulfillment requirements and meet customer expectations for speedy shipping. For instance, in February 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that total e-commerce sales in the United States for 2023 reached approximately $1,118.7 billion, marking a 7.6% increase from the previous year. Such figures underscore how expanding e-commerce activities are a major impetus behind the logistics market's growth.

Regional Outlook Highlights Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth
In 2025, North America held the position as the largest logistics market globally. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The comprehensive logistics market analysis spans several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering insights into varying regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Logistics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Freight And Logistics Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-and-logistics-global-market-report

Distribution Logistics Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/distribution-logistics-global-market-report

Retail Logistics Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-logistics-global-market-report

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trends and Analysis of the Logistics Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment Forecast through 2030

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
The Maritime Decarbonization Market is Projected to Grow to $21.98 Billion by 2030
Managed Couchbase Services Market Analysis Report 2026: Important Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast Overview
In-Depth Analysis of the Machine Learning (ML) Feature Lineage Tools Market: Key Opportunities and Challenges
View All Stories From This Author