Feel Good Contacts launches 2-for-1 Glasses Offer as Shoppers Seek Better Value and Style Choice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feel Good Contacts has recently launched a 2-for-1 prescription glasses offer, responding to the growing cost of living in the UK and an increasing demand for affordable, flexible eyewear solutions. The offer allows customers to purchase two pairs of prescription eyeglasses for the price of one, effectively halving the cost of a second pair and making everyday eye care more accessible.

The offer has also been designed with convenience in mind. Individuals ordering both pairs for themselves can select two frames within the 2-for-1 range and complete their prescription details in one streamlined order, ensuring both pairs are made to specification without repeating the process. On the other hand, the option to apply different prescriptions to each pair also makes the deal suitable for households ordering for more than one person, further increasing its flexibility.

Commenting on the offer, Wut Win, Dispensing Optician at Feel Good Contacts, said: “For some people, one reliable pair of glasses is enough, while others enjoy switching frames as part of their everyday style. A 2-for-1 glasses offer gives customers the freedom to balance practicality with personal expression, without having to compromise on affordability.”

The 2-for-1 glasses deal features alongside Feel Good Contacts’ wider offering of eye care essentials, with savings of up to 70% available across glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, lens solutions, eye drops and other eye care products. By bringing multiple categories together in one place, the retailer continues to position itself as a one-stop destination for managing eye care needs conveniently and cost-effectively.

As online eyewear shopping continues to grow, initiatives such as 2-for-1 glasses offers highlight how retailers are responding to consumer expectations for greater choice, clear value, and a simpler shopping experience.

Shoppers can discover this 2-for-1 glasses offer online at www.feelgoodcontacts.com/glasses/all-2-for-1-deals

About Feel Good Contacts

Established in 2008 by qualified optometrists, UK-based, Feel Good Contacts is one of the leading online suppliers of discounted contact lenses, contact lens solutions, glasses, prescription sunglasses, designer sunglasses and eye care products operating across the UK and Ireland. Rated ‘Excellent’ by 67k+ Trustpilot users, Feel Good Contacts is also the only UK company to offer this discounted, one-stop shop service through an easy-to-use mobile app.

https://www.feelgoodcontacts.com

https://www.feelgoodcontacts.ie

