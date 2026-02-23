TERAVARNA Announces artBIAS IV: Global Call for Artists to Exhibit at Budapest International Art Show 2026

Curated artworks with wall labels showcased in a clean exhibition setting. Attendees engage with artworks by photographing and observing the display. Guests attend a TERAVARNA exhibition and view artworks displayed along the walls. A moment from artBIAS at Golden Duck Gallery featuring Dr. Sarker’s remarks.

TERAVARNA returns to Hungary for artBIAS IV, offering global artists a physical showcase and media exposure at Golden Duck Gallery in downtown Budapest.

We are excited for the Budapest International Art Show 2026. Our ‘OPEN’ theme reflects the limitless nature of contemporary art, welcoming global artists to express themselves in any form they choose.” — Dr. Niladri Sarker, Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global art gallery TERAVARNA is proud to announce its renewed partnership with the Golden Duck Gallery in Hungary for a high-profile fourth edition of the Budapest International Art Show (artBIAS IV). Continuing the legacy of three successive editions of artBIAS, the gallery once more sets out on its journey of contemporary expressions, celebrating global creativity in Hungary. The fair is scheduled to run from June 8 to July 14, 2026, at the Golden Duck Gallery, situated along the scenic Danube River and within walking distance of the historical Hungarian Parliament.

artBIAS is more than just an exhibition—it’s an opportunity for global creative voices to truly immerse themselves in the European cultural scene, sharpen their artistic perspectives, and build connections that will last well beyond the event itself. The contemporary online gallery TERAVARNA invites submissions worldwide for its juried competition for artBIAS IV to exhibit free of charge at the heart of Budapest, Hungary.

The theme for this competition is 'Open,’ allowing participants the freedom to explore any subject matter and techniques, whether representational or abstract in style, including various media—painting, digital and mixed media, photography, sculpture, and 3D installation for the Budapest international show. The call for submissions is open to artists aged 18 and over, with opportunities for multiple submissions, to be presented for jury selection.

The entry fee for the physical showcase at the fair is $29 per submission and $16 per submission of works for the digital showcase. Artists of all skill levels are invited to exhibit their creations at this expertly curated event. Submissions of more than 10 artworks in the digital showcase category will have at least two of them displayed at the fair.

Selected participants will have a complimentary showcase at the Budapest International Art Show, experiencing a warm summer getaway along with a month-long fair, maximizing the chances of sales as TERAVARNA strives to offer the maximum exposure within the aesthetic ambiance. The deadline for submission is March 15, 2026.

The art show in Hungary offers a significant professional exposure for creators to display their work in an exhibition space that resonates with culture, history, and global visibility.

Winners of the competition will not only receive the opportunity to present their works at a prestigious live showcase, but will also benefit from curated media exposure by TERAVARNA and the Golden Duck Gallery, including coverage across local news channels, television, and digital media, gaining significant global attention.

A high footfall is expected to drive significant attention to the artworks displayed, providing exhibitors with invaluable opportunities to engage with collectors, art lovers, and creative professionals in this one-of-its-kind showcase in Hungary. Artists are encouraged to submit their work within the deadline to be featured at this groundbreaking exhibition in downtown Budapest.

About TERAVARNA: The Los Angeles-based international gallery TERAVARNA connects artists worldwide through online juried shows, solo exhibitions, themed competitions, and physical fairs, along with its online art marketplace. The contemporary platform supports creativity across borders, inviting works from diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds. TERAVARNA, with its artist-friendly approach, continues to democratize art through meaningful global collaborations while offering sustained support through charitable non-profit initiatives.



