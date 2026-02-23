The Livestream Shopping Market is Expected to Expand at a 26.4% CAGR Until 2030, According to Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The livestream shopping market has rapidly transformed the way consumers engage with products, blending entertainment with instant purchasing opportunities. This innovative retail approach is gaining traction worldwide, fueled by technological advancements and changing shopping habits. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and significant trends shaping this exciting sector.

Livestream Shopping Market Size and Projected Growth

The livestream shopping market has seen remarkable expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $28.76 billion in 2025 to $36.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. This growth during the historical period is closely linked to advancements in chemical and oil industries, rising automation in manufacturing operations, the growing need for flexible and mobile processing systems, a shift toward offsite fabrication to enhance safety, efforts to reduce construction timelines in various sectors, increased investments in pharmaceutical and biotech plants, and the expanding use of modular systems in energy and gas applications.

Looking ahead, the livestream shopping market is expected to maintain its high growth trajectory, reaching $92.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.4%. This growth forecast is supported by innovations such as automation-enabled skid systems, energy-efficient compact designs, IoT-based monitoring integration, progress in modularization techniques, multifunctional skid units, digital twin technology incorporation, development of sustainable skid systems, plug-and-play skid units, AI control system integration, and enhanced corrosion-resistant materials. Emerging trends in this period include a rise in gamified shopping experiences, growing popularity of host-driven product storytelling, expansion of mobile-first livestream platforms, deeper integration of social media with commerce, and an increased focus on facilitating instant purchase conversions.

Understanding Livestream Shopping as an Interactive Retail Experience

Livestream shopping represents a dynamic online shopping format where hosts present products live via video streams. This interactive setup allows viewers to ask questions, engage directly with the presenter, and make immediate purchases while watching. The fusion of entertainment and commerce creates an engaging, real-time buying experience that enhances consumer participation and satisfaction.

Social Commerce Platforms as a Catalyst for Livestream Shopping Growth

The rising use of social commerce platforms is a critical factor propelling the livestream shopping market forward. These platforms merge e-commerce functionalities within social media networks, enabling users to discover, engage with, and purchase products seamlessly through social feeds and apps. As more consumers turn to social media for product discovery and shopping, driven by convenience and enhanced shopping features, social commerce adoption continues to accelerate. Livestream shopping complements this trend by combining real-time interactive video with direct purchase capabilities, boosting engagement and conversion rates during live events.

Supporting this, in July 2025, Hostinger, a global digital trends platform, reported that social commerce generated approximately $571 billion worldwide in 2023. This marks significant growth from 2022 and highlights how integrating shopping features into social networks enhances consumer interaction. Therefore, the widespread adoption of social commerce platforms is a powerful driver behind the expansion of the livestream shopping market.

Leading Regions in the Livestream Shopping Market Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the livestream shopping market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

