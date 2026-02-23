Ray Lakhani and Meghan Loero Generate 80 Million Views; Redefine Viral Success for Trial Lawyers

Ray & Meghan Lakhani at the Golden Gavel Awards Ray Lakhani and Mike Morse Law Firm after winning their "Best Social Media Ad" award

Raw Law Media partners Ray Lakhani and Meghan Loero achieve historic digital milestone, driving multi-million dollar case growth for personal injury firms.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Lakhani and Meghan Loero , the creative forces behind Raw Law Media, have announced a record-breaking milestone of 80 million views generated for their clients over the last 36 months. Their "Lizard Kiss" video strategy has become a benchmark for viral success in the legal industry, proving that authentic, high-energy content is the key to dominating local demographics in 2026.The duo’s approach blends raw, "boots-on-the-ground" iPhone footage with advanced cinematic production and AI-driven content palettes. This unique system recently led to a multi-million dollar recovery for a client in Georgia following a high-profile stabbing case that went viral across social platforms.“We’ve spent six years cracking the code on what people actually want to watch,” said Ray Lakhani. “Meghan and I focus on creating a media machine for our law firms that makes them the most recognized names in their cities. It’s about building a brand that people trust because they feel like they actually know the attorney.”As pioneers of influencer-style marketing in the legal sector, Lakhani and Loero have produced thousands of videos that move beyond traditional billboards and TV spots. Their strategy emphasizes "marketing that doesn't suck," focusing on entertainment and news updates that keep law firms at the forefront of their communities' minds.With their continued success at major industry events and their work with elite firms nationwide, Lakhani and Loero are setting a new standard for how trial lawyers achieve attention and conversion in the digital age.

