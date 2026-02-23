Lighting Fixture Market Projected to Reach $156.51 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lighting fixture market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various factors shaping demand across multiple sectors. As the world shifts toward smarter, more energy-conscious solutions, this industry is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the key drivers behind its growth, regional trends, and important developments shaping its future.

Lighting Fixture Market Size and Projected Growth

The lighting fixture market has seen remarkable expansion over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $112.73 billion in 2025 to $120.66 billion in 2026, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by a surge in urban infrastructure projects, rising installation of commercial lighting, increased demand for energy-efficient replacements, a boom in residential renovation activities, and stronger regulations promoting efficiency standards.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $156.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors driving this future growth include the growing adoption of smart lighting systems, a rise in modern building construction, a shift toward LED retrofits, broader deployment of connected lighting solutions, and an overall push for sustainability in purchasing decisions. Key trends anticipated in this period focus on energy-efficient lighting fixtures, increasing popularity of smart and connected lighting, widespread use of LED illumination, modular and customizable fixture designs, and heightened attention to aesthetic lighting concepts.

Understanding the Role of Lighting Fixtures

A lighting fixture serves as a device to securely hold, protect, and direct light sources such as bulbs or tubes. It plays a crucial role in lighting residential, commercial, and industrial spaces while enhancing both the visual appeal and safety of these environments. By providing controlled and effective illumination, lighting fixtures improve visibility, create the desired ambiance, and support the functional use of various spaces.

Energy Efficiency as a Major Growth Driver in the Lighting Fixture Market

One of the primary forces propelling the lighting fixture market is the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. These include technologies like LEDs and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) that consume less electricity but deliver equal or superior illumination compared to traditional incandescent bulbs. This demand is escalating due to increasing electricity prices, heightened environmental consciousness, and strict government regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Energy-efficient lighting not only improves the performance of lighting fixtures but also lowers power usage, making these solutions attractive for homes, businesses, and industries alike. To illustrate, in January 2023, GOV.UK reported that households and businesses in Great Britain switching to more efficient lighting could save between USD 2,340 (£2,000) and USD 3,500 (£3,000) over the bulbs’ lifetime, depending on the size of the property. Furthermore, proposed regulations targeting efficiency improvements could lead to 1.7 million tonnes of carbon emission reductions by 2050, equivalent to the annual emissions of 2.5 million UK households. These factors collectively boost the market’s growth potential.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Patterns in Lighting Fixtures

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the lighting fixture market, leading the global landscape. However, North America is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments within this sector.

