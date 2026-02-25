Family Law Firm Sodoma Law Welcomes Kevin Veith as Director of Human Resources

CHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional family law firm Sodoma Law is proud to announce that Kevin Veith has joined the firm as Director of Human Resources, effective as of December 29, 2025. Veith brings more than 30 years of human resources experience to Sodoma Law, with a strong background in organizational development, leadership training, and strategic growth.Originally from Jefferson Township, New Jersey, Veith earned his undergraduate degree from Elmira College and his graduate degree in Human Resources from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He began his career in human resources in 1995 at First Horizon Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, where he focused on recruiting and employer relations before moving into leadership development and training.For the past 25 years, Veith served in senior HR leadership at another prominent Charlotte law firm, where he became widely known and respected throughout the legal community. During his tenure, he helped guide the firm through significant growth, developing people, strengthening resources, and implementing systems designed to support long-term success. Now, he is bringing his unique understanding of business, operations and management, and strategic development to Sodoma Law.“What drew me to Sodoma Law was leadership’s ambition and clear vision for where the firm wants to be 10 years from now,” said Veith. “I’ve experienced firsthand what it takes to grow from a smaller firm into a more complex organization. I see tremendous opportunity here to provide guidance and fresh perspective, build strong systems, develop leaders, and help position the firm for continued sustainable growth.”At Sodoma Law, Veith’s role will focus on strengthening internal systems, enhancing professional development, and aligning HR strategy with the firm’s long-term objectives. His appointment reflects Sodoma Law’s continued commitment to forward-thinking leadership and investment in its people. Outside of his career, Veith enjoys spending time with his family and traveling to new destinations.As the largest family law practice across the Carolinas, Sodoma Law is focused on leaving clients better than when they found them—eliminating blind spots, empowering clarity, and providing real life perspective on how to navigate divorce and family transitions. If you’re interested in connecting with Kevin Veith, please contact him at KRVeith@sodomalaw.com and for more information about Sodoma Law, visit https://sodomalaw.com/ About Sodoma LawSodoma Law is a family law firm serving clients across North and South Carolina. Sodoma Law is known for its fearless and compassionate approach to divorce, custody, complex family law matters, trusts, estates, mediation, arbitration, and parenting coordination, providing experienced counsel and strong advocacy at every stage of the legal process.

