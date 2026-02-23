Ray Lakhani and Adam Warren Redefine Legal Dialogue with the ‘Open N’ Raw’ Podcast
Raw Law Media founder Ray Lakhani hosts candid conversations with the legal industry’s top trial lawyers, tech innovators, and visionaries.
Open N’ Raw moves away from traditional, dry legal interviews in favor of "raw" and authentic storytelling. Recent episodes have featured major industry players, including Ray Mieszaniec of EvenUp and Ross and Jeanna Cellino of Cellino Law, discussing everything from AI-driven legal tech to the complexities of legacy law firm leadership.
“The podcast exists because we believe something is fundamentally broken in the legal landscape,” said host Ray Lakhani. “Firms that don’t understand attention and distribution are falling behind. We’re here to unpack how law, business, and media have collided.”
With over 30 episodes completed, 10 published, the show highlights Lakhani's "lifestyle influencer" approach to the legal world. By featuring "on-the-fly" content from major summits like the National Trial Lawyers (NTL) Summit, Lakhani and Warren provide real-time insights into what is actually working for the modern trial lawyer.
The podcast is part of Raw Law Media’s broader mission to create "marketing that doesn’t suck," blending cinematic quality with the relatable, social-first style that has become Lakhani's trademark.
