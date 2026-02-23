Ray Lakhani and Adam Warren Redefine Legal Dialogue with the ‘Open N’ Raw’ Podcast

Adam Warren & Ray Lakhani at The Money Team Law Firm Party in Scottsdale, AZ Adam Warren & Ray Lakhani After both winning Golden Gavel Awards in Miami, FL Ray Lakhani and Mike Morse Law Firm after winning their "Best Social Media Ad" award

Raw Law Media founder Ray Lakhani hosts candid conversations with the legal industry’s top trial lawyers, tech innovators, and visionaries.

The amount of effort put into your marketing campaigns and the content being made will directly correlate with the performance of that material.” — Ray Lakhani

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that is reshaping how legal professionals consume media, Ray Lakhani , founder of Raw Law Media , and Adam Warren, co-founder of OpenJar Concepts, have officially launched the "Open N’ Raw" podcast. The show has quickly become a central hub for high-stakes conversations about the intersection of law, business, and attention in 2026.Open N’ Raw moves away from traditional, dry legal interviews in favor of "raw" and authentic storytelling. Recent episodes have featured major industry players, including Ray Mieszaniec of EvenUp and Ross and Jeanna Cellino of Cellino Law, discussing everything from AI-driven legal tech to the complexities of legacy law firm leadership.“The podcast exists because we believe something is fundamentally broken in the legal landscape,” said host Ray Lakhani. “Firms that don’t understand attention and distribution are falling behind. We’re here to unpack how law, business, and media have collided.”With over 30 episodes completed, 10 published, the show highlights Lakhani's "lifestyle influencer" approach to the legal world. By featuring "on-the-fly" content from major summits like the National Trial Lawyers (NTL) Summit, Lakhani and Warren provide real-time insights into what is actually working for the modern trial lawyer.The podcast is part of Raw Law Media’s broader mission to create "marketing that doesn’t suck," blending cinematic quality with the relatable, social-first style that has become Lakhani's trademark.

