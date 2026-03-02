AIRE Software Launches Hospitality-Focused Feasibility Platform Ahead of Future Hospitality Summit 2026

AIRE: Data-Driven Software for Hospitality Development

With its new hospitality-focused rollout, AIRE Software strengthens its foothold in the Middle East and Africa

Whether it is a resort along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia or a boutique hotel in Marrakech, AIRE Software empowers hospitality stakeholders to evaluate opportunities with precision” — Simon Ardonceau, founder and CEO of AIRE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRE (Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate), the tech-driven real estate advisory firm redefining property intelligence across the Middle East and Africa, has announced the launch of AIRE Software ’s hospitality-focused services, delivering fast, AI-powered feasibility studies and Highest & Best Use analyses for hotel developments.The platform enables hospitality developers, hotel owners, investors, and advisors to assess project viability with unprecedented speed and accuracy, transforming how hotels and mixed-use hospitality projects are planned and executed.The announcement coincides with AIRE’s participation as a sponsor at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa, taking place from 31 March – 1 April 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi, and FHS Saudi Arabia, from 20–22 April 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh. The Summit gathers Saudi and international owners, developers, operators, brands, and investors to accelerate cross-border partnerships and investment opportunities across the hospitality sector.With AIRE Software, hospitality stakeholders can evaluate hotel and resort developments across a range of use cases, from single-hotel feasibility studies and mixed-use development feasibility that integrates hotel, residential, and retail components, to master-planned resort assessments and portfolio analyses spanning multiple hotel assets or markets.By leveraging AI, big data, and real-time automation, AIRE Software produces data-driven feasibility reports in days instead of weeks, providing insights on location, zoning, tourism demand, market positioning, revenue potential, and financial viability. Each report is tailored to the specific project, allowing developers and investors to make decisions with data-backed confidence.“Our hospitality-focused platform reflects our commitment to providing developers and investors with clarity and speed in decision-making,” said Simon.At FHS Africa and FHS Saudi Arabia, AIRE will showcase its platform to regional and international hospitality leaders, highlighting how AI-powered feasibility studies can reduce risk, optimize hotel positioning, and accelerate investment decisions. As a sponsor, AIRE will also engage in networking and discussions aimed at driving growth and collaboration in hospitality projects across Africa and the Middle East.Founded in 2023, AIRE operates through four specialized divisions: AIRE Software, AIRE Consulting, AIRE Valuations , and AIRE Hospitality . The company offers AI-driven real estate intelligence, tailored advisory, and valuation services across the Middle East and Africa, helping clients unlock data-driven insights and accelerate development timelines.For more information about AIRE Software and to schedule a demonstration, visit www.aire-realestate.com

