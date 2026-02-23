Mike Morse Law Firm and Raw Law Media Win 2026 Golden Gavel Award for Best Social Media Paid Advertisement

Ray Lakhani of Raw Law Media celebrates the 2026 Golden Gavel Award win for Best Social Media Paid Ad with Mike Morse Law Firm

Founder of Raw Law Media, Ray Lakhani, recognized at NTL Summit in Miami for pioneering social media strategies that generate multi-million dollar results.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) Summit has officially announced the Mike Morse Law Firm as the winner of the 2026 Golden Gavel Award for "Best Social Media Paid Advertisement." The award, presented in Miami, recognizes the firm’s innovative approach to digital storytelling and its commitment to connecting with the community through high-impact media.The winning campaign was produced in collaboration with Raw Law Media , the firm's strategic social media partner. This recognition marks another milestone for the Mike Morse Law Firm, which has built a reputation for creative, community-focused marketing that transcends traditional legal advertising.“Winning a Golden Gavel is about more than just a great ad; it’s about sharing real stories that resonate with Metro Detroiters,” said Mike Morse, founder of the firm. “We are proud to work with the creative minds at Raw Law Media to bring a fresh, human perspective to the legal industry.”Raw Law Media founder Ray Lakhani worked closely with the firm to curate a "media machine" that blends cinematic quality with the authenticity of social-first content. By focusing on keeping the community informed and entertained, the partnership has successfully shifted how the firm engages with its demographic in the digital age.The Mike Morse Law Firm has a long history of excellence, having secured over $2 billion for victims of auto and truck accidents. This latest award for social media excellence highlights the firm’s continued leadership in legal marketing and its ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape of 2026.

