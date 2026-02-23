SOLD OUT! Class of Champions Enters NYC Basketball Hall of Fame Under Cover of Snow in New York City
A Sold Out Night of Champions in Snowy NYC! Bird, Marbury, Naclerio, Kirkland, NYU WBB. Hicks, Liberty headline Class of 2025!
A Sold Out Night of Champions in Snowy NYC! Bird, Marbury, Naclerio, Kirkland, NYU WBB. Hicks, Liberty headline Class of 2025!
The Elite Inductees
Between these ten remarkable New York icons and teams, and the sold-out crowd, dozens of championships will be represented in one room:
Sue Bird – A champion
Stephon Marbury – A champion
Coach Ron Naclerio – A champion
Coach Moe Hicks – A champion
Coach Shelly Schneider – A champion
Peewee Kirkland – A champion
Chuck Stogel – A champion
John Paquette – A champion
NYU Women's Basketball – Repeat champions riding an incredible 86-game winning streak
New York Liberty (2024) – WNBA champions
Event Highlights
Celebrity Hosts: NBC Sports' Bruce Beck (fresh off his grueling Winter Olympics coverage), the Brooklyn Nets' broadcast star Bianca Peart, and award-winning sports anchor Dexter Henry.
Special Appearances: Look out for Hall of Famer Rick Barry, Queens’ own Point God Kenny Anderson, and music by celebrity DJ Joseph Khalil.
History will be made as legendary sports journalist & Hall of Famer Peter Vecsey (2001) - the last living founder of the hoopshallny.org will receive the inaugural Howie Evans Memorial Award for Lifetime Contribution to Basketball.
Honoring First Responders: The FDNY Ner Tamid Society, celebrating a century of dedicated service to NYC, will represent the city's first responders and present the Color Guard.
Historic Addresses: Hall of Fame Coach Jonathan Halpert (Yeshiva) and NBA Official Ronnie Nunn will address the gathering on behalf of the historic Class of 2024—the first of the Hall's new era.
While the winter weather swirls outside, a sold-out ballroom promises the perfect warm respite to celebrate New York basketball royalty.
Stay Connected: Follow hoopshallny.org on social media for regular updates and behind-the-scenes moments from the festivities!
Hoops Hall NYC
NYC Basketball Hall of Fame
+1 917-998-8871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Class of 2024 Induction at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - Also being honored tonight
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.