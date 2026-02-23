SOLD OUT! Class of Champions Enters NYC Basketball Hall of Fame Under Cover of Snow in New York City

A Sold Out Night of Champions in Snowy NYC! Bird, Marbury, Naclerio, Kirkland, NYU WBB. Hicks, Liberty headline Class of 2025! Class of 2025 Hall of Famer Shelly Schneider and his long-time student and friend Bruce Beck 1st Howie Evans Memorial Award for Lifetime Contribution to Basketball Presented to Peter Vecsey by the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame

A Sold Out Night of Champions in Snowy NYC! Bird, Marbury, Naclerio, Kirkland, NYU WBB. Hicks, Liberty headline Class of 2025!

Mom & dad are no longer here but I know that looking down and seeing what we have achieved - they have tremendous & super pride in what they have done for so many of their children” — Stephon "Starbury" Marbury - Class of 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the snow blankets the city, New Yorkers are looking forward to a warm, unforgettable evening as a legendary roster of champions is inducted into the New York City The Elite InducteesBetween these ten remarkable New York icons and teams, and the sold-out crowd, dozens of championships will be represented in one room:Sue Bird – A championStephon Marbury – A championCoach Ron Naclerio – A championCoach Moe Hicks – A championCoach Shelly Schneider – A championPeewee Kirkland – A championChuck Stogel – A championJohn Paquette – A championNYU Women's Basketball – Repeat champions riding an incredible 86-game winning streakNew York Liberty (2024) – WNBA championsEvent HighlightsCelebrity Hosts: NBC Sports' Bruce Beck (fresh off his grueling Winter Olympics coverage), the Brooklyn Nets' broadcast star Bianca Peart, and award-winning sports anchor Dexter Henry.Special Appearances: Look out for Hall of Famer Rick Barry, Queens’ own Point God Kenny Anderson, and music by celebrity DJ Joseph Khalil.History will be made as legendary sports journalist & Hall of Famer Peter Vecsey (2001) - the last living founder of the hoopshallny.org will receive the inaugural Howie Evans Memorial Award for Lifetime Contribution to Basketball.Honoring First Responders: The FDNY Ner Tamid Society, celebrating a century of dedicated service to NYC, will represent the city's first responders and present the Color Guard.Historic Addresses: Hall of Fame Coach Jonathan Halpert (Yeshiva) and NBA Official Ronnie Nunn will address the gathering on behalf of the historic Class of 2024—the first of the Hall's new era.While the winter weather swirls outside, a sold-out ballroom promises the perfect warm respite to celebrate New York basketball royalty.Stay Connected: Follow hoopshallny.org on social media for regular updates and behind-the-scenes moments from the festivities!

Class of 2024 Induction at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - Also being honored tonight

