MCR Health Selected for National Innovation Incubator Focused on Financial Sustainability

MCR Health Selected for National Innovation Incubator

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is proud to announce it has been selected by the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) - https://www.nachc.org/ - to participate in the 2026 Innovation Incubator Program: Financial Diversification and Sustainability, a highly competitive national program designed to help community health centers pilot forward-thinking solutions that strengthen long-term financial stability.MCR Health is one of only eight health centers nationwide chosen to participate in the 10-month Innovation Incubator. Through the program, participating organizations will develop, pilot, and test innovative approaches to revenue diversification that can be shared across the community health center field.As part of the award, MCR Health will receive $30,000 in seed funding, along with access to national experts, peer learning, and training in human-centered design principles to support early-stage innovation.Through the Incubator, MCR Health will design and test a sustainable, subscription-based primary care model aimed at meeting the needs of a growing population of workers and independent contractors who often fall into coverage gaps—earning too much to qualify for Medicaid, yet not enough to afford traditional health insurance premiums.Funding will support critical early development activities, including market validation, technology infrastructure, targeted outreach, and pilot implementation.“At a time when access to affordable care remains out of reach for many working individuals and families, this opportunity allows us to explore new models that are responsive, sustainable, and rooted in community need,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO, MCR Health.At the conclusion of the program, participating health centers will have the opportunity to compete for additional prize funding to scale their projects. NACHC will also share insights and lessons learned nationally, helping to advance innovation and sustainability across community health centers nationwide.Community Health Centers (CHCs) serve 52 million people or 1 in 7 Americans (including 1 in 3 in rural America) with a workforce of at least 326,000 across 17,000 locations nationwide. CHCs deliver affordable, comprehensive, and effective primary care to patients in rural, urban, frontier, island, mountain, and suburban communities ensuring access to primary, dental, and behavioral health care.For more information about the NACHC Innovation Incubator, visit: https://www.nachc.org/about-nachc/nachc-incubator-for-community-health-excellence/center-for-innovation/nachc-innovation-incubator/ About MCR Health MCR Health is a leading federally qualified healthcare center (FQHC) serving the Manatee, Sarasota and Desoto counties, offering a comprehensive range of primary care, specialty care, and innovative health services. With a focus on patient-centered care, collaboration, and innovation, MCR Health is committed to improving health outcomes and promoting wellness throughout the region.

