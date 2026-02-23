Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,772 in the last 365 days.

West Bank: Water and livelihood support help Palestinian farmers return to their land

“Through the project, we aimed to respond directly to the needs of local farmers, whose agricultural activities have declined over the years, especially since October 2023, due to several factors, mainly settlers’ attacks and violence,” said Nidal.

Insights from farmers and the village council guided the project, ensuring local priorities and realities were considered. “This project will certainly boost the farmers' income, especially since it will increase the cultivated areas,” said Nasser Radwan, who heads the village council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

West Bank: Water and livelihood support help Palestinian farmers return to their land

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.