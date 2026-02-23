West Bank: Water and livelihood support help Palestinian farmers return to their land

“Through the project, we aimed to respond directly to the needs of local farmers, whose agricultural activities have declined over the years, especially since October 2023, due to several factors, mainly settlers’ attacks and violence,” said Nidal.

Insights from farmers and the village council guided the project, ensuring local priorities and realities were considered. “This project will certainly boost the farmers' income, especially since it will increase the cultivated areas,” said Nasser Radwan, who heads the village council.