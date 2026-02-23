Collins Family Movers Highlights 15+ Years of Experience and Over 10,000 Customers as It Grows in Chicago for 2026

Movers in chicago

With 15+ years and 10,000+ customers served, Collins Family Movers grows its Chicago, IL operations to meet 2026 demand.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers is underscoring more than 15 years of professional moving experience and over 10,000 customers served as it continues to expand its operations throughout the Chicago area ahead of anticipated growth in 2026. Founded as a locally owned, family-operated business, Collins Family Movers has built its reputation on residential and commercial moves across Chicago’s neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs. The company’s expansion is positioning it as a go-to option for customers searching online for trusted movers in chicago that combine local knowledge with professional service standards. In recent years, Collins Family Movers has focused on strengthening core services that include local apartment and single-family home moves, office and commercial relocations, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, and short-distance in-building moves. Its teams are trained to handle a range of items, from everyday household belongings to bulky furniture and sensitive office equipment, while working to minimize disruption and downtime. As demand for a dependable chicago moving company continues to rise with ongoing residential turnover and small business growth, Collins Family Movers has emphasized transparent pricing, straightforward scheduling and responsive communication as central elements of its service model. The company notes that repeat customers and referrals from past clients now account for a significant portion of new bookings. To better serve customers searching for a reliable moving company near me in chicago , Collins Family Movers has been investing in additional vehicles, updated moving equipment and expanded staff training. The goal is to support flexible scheduling, including evenings and weekends, and to accommodate moves of varying size and complexity across the city. Looking toward 2026, Collins Family Movers plans to continue building on its track record in Chicago by refining its logistics processes, enhancing customer support and maintaining an emphasis on careful handling of client property. The company’s leadership states that its long-term growth strategy is rooted in consistent, reliable performance on each move, regardless of distance or scale.About Collins Family Movers:Collins Family Movers is a locally owned, family-operated moving company based in Chicago, Illinois. With more than 15 years of experience and over 10,000 customers served, the company provides residential and commercial moving services throughout Chicago and the surrounding areas. Its services include local moves, apartment and single-family home moves, office and commercial relocations, packing and unpacking, and loading and unloading assistance. Collins Family Movers focuses on careful handling, reliable scheduling and clear communication to provide a professional moving experience for customers across the city.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.