Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Named Approved Contractor for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and THAIFEX - HOREC Asia in Bangkok.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is now an Approved Contractor for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and THAIFEX - HOREC Asia. Custom F&B exhibition stand designed by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. for major food trade shows. Professional booth building services for hospitality and foodservice brands at THAIFEX - HOREC Asia.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. receives three-year certification as an Approved Contractor for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and THAIFEX - HOREC Asia in Bangkok.

Being named an Approved Contractor for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and HOREC Asia through 2028 highlights our commitment to excellence and reliability for global exhibitors in the Bangkok market.” — Mr. Nick Ran, Director of Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Appointed as Approved Contractor for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and THAIFEX - HOREC Asia Through 2028Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. receives three-year certification to provide specialized booth design and construction services for Asia’s leading food and hospitality trade shows.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a premier exhibition stand builder in Southeast Asia , is proud to announce its official appointment as an Approved Contractor for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and THAIFEX - HOREC Asia. The certification, issued by Expolink Global Network Ltd. (the Koelnmesse representative in Thailand), authorizes Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to provide expert design and construction services for a three-year term covering 2026, 2027, and 2028.As an Approved Contractor, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is positioned to support a global array of exhibitors in the food and beverage (F&B), foodservice, and hospitality sectors. THAIFEX - Anuga Asia is recognized as the region’s largest food and beverage trade show, while THAIFEX - HOREC Asia serves as a vital platform for the hotel, restaurant, and catering industries.“Receiving this three-year appointment as an Approved Contractor is a testament to the technical standards and reliability of Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.,” said Mr. Nick Ran, Director of Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. “We look forward to partnering with international exhibitors to deliver high-quality, impactful booth designs that meet the rigorous standards of these world-class events in Bangkok.”Specialized Solutions for F&B and Hospitality ExhibitorsTo help brands stand out at these high-traffic events, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. offers a comprehensive suite of "concept-to-completion" services:Custom Booth Design & 3D Visualization: Tailored architectural concepts designed by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to reflect brand identity.Professional Stand Fabrication: Precision construction at the Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Bangkok facility, ensuring high-quality finishes.Turnkey Project Management: End-to-end coordination of technical orders, venue regulations, and electrical services.Logistical Expertise: Navigating the specific requirements of major Bangkok venues like IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.Advanced AV & Technology Integration: Incorporating digital elements to enhance visitor engagement and lead generation.With this multi-year authorization, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. provides long-term stability and expert local support for brands looking to maintain a consistent and professional presence in the Southeast Asian market across successive editions of the THAIFEX trade show series.For more information regarding custom stand design for THAIFEX events , visit https://pixelmateexpo.com About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a leading exhibition stand builder and contractor based in Bangkok, Thailand. Specializing in bespoke booth design, fabrication, and comprehensive event management, the company serves a diverse global clientele. With a commitment to quality and local logistical mastery, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a trusted partner for brands exhibiting at Thailand's premier trade shows and conventions.Media Contact:Website: https://pixelmateexpo.com

GHS Food Industries Booth at THAIFEX by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Approved Contractor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.