Jim Kaveney Launches Unlimited Heart to Support People Living With Atrial Fibrillation

AMHERST, NH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and healthcare learning executive Jim Kaveney has announced the global launch of Unlimited Heart, a new initiative focused on supporting individuals living with atrial fibrillation (AF) through behavioral education, lifestyle guidance, and patient advocacy.Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac rhythm disorder worldwide, affecting an estimated 40 million people globally, according to the World Heart Federation. While clinical treatments address the physiological aspects of the condition, Unlimited Heart was established to complement medical care by focusing on the behavioral, psychological, and lifestyle factors that can influence patient outcomes and quality of life.Kaveney brings more than a decade of experience in healthcare learning and performance to the initiative. He previously founded Alkemy Partners, a company that developed behavioral training programs for pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology organizations. Under his leadership, Alkemy Partners was recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company was acquired by EVERSANA in 2020, where Kaveney subsequently served as Vice President of Learning and Performance Solutions.His perspective on healthcare shifted after he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation himself.“I had spent my career focused on performance and professional growth,” said Kaveney. “After my diagnosis, I experienced firsthand how a cardiac condition affects not only physical health, but also mindset, identity, and daily decision-making. Unlimited Heart was created to address that broader experience.”Unlimited Heart is designed to provide educational resources, behavioral tools, and structured support for individuals managing AF. The initiative focuses on areas such as stress management, nutrition, movement, and cognitive behavioral strategies, which research has shown can play a role in improving cardiovascular health and patient well-being when used alongside medical care.The organization is also developing partnerships with healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups, and wellness organizations to expand access to educational programming and support networks for AF patients.Medical professionals have increasingly emphasized the importance of lifestyle and behavioral interventions as part of comprehensive cardiac care. According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, sustained lifestyle modification including improvements in physical activity, weight management, and stress reduction can significantly reduce AF symptom burden and improve long-term outcomes for many patients.Unlimited Heart aims to contribute to this evolving model of care by focusing on patient education and self-management support.“Patients often leave clinical settings with important medical guidance, but limited resources addressing the psychological and behavioral side of living with a chronic heart condition,” Kaveney said. “Our goal is to help individuals better understand their condition and develop sustainable habits that support their overall health.”Since its launch, Unlimited Heart has begun collaborating with patient communities and healthcare stakeholders to develop educational content and support frameworks. The organization plans to expand its programs globally over the next 12 months, with initiatives focused on patient education, professional training, and advocacy.Kaveney said his experience as both a healthcare executive and a patient informed the initiative’s mission.“There is a growing recognition that health outcomes are shaped not only by medical intervention, but also by behavior, mindset, and support systems,” he said. “Unlimited Heart was created to help address that gap.”About Unlimited HeartUnlimited Heart is a global initiative founded by healthcare entrepreneur Jim Kaveney to support individuals living with atrial fibrillation. The organization focuses on patient education, behavioral health strategies, and lifestyle support designed to complement clinical care. Unlimited Heart works with healthcare providers, patient communities, and advocacy organizations to expand resources and improve quality of life for people living with AF.

