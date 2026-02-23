Venezuela Beyond Oil: Grupo MVC Leads the Country’s International Agricultural Expansion

Francisco Vieira, Antoni Mujico and David Cabral, founders of Grupo MVC, leading Venezuela’s agricultural export expansion.

Over 200 international transactions and a network of 1,200+ producers strengthen Venezuela’s agricultural export platform.

Competitiveness is driven by execution, consistency and financial discipline. Our responsibility is to ensure every transaction meets international standards from origin to final settlement.” — Antoni Mujico, Founder of Grupo MVC

CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL, VENEZUELA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when much of the economic focus remains on energy resources such as oil, gas and electricity, Grupo MVC is advancing a complementary strategy: the structured diversification and export of Venezuelan agricultural commodities At MVC, our purpose is to connect the country’s agricultural potential with global markets in an efficient, transparent and frictionless manner. Grupo MVC (Managing Venezuelan Commodities) was founded three years ago by three Venezuelan entrepreneurs with the vision of building a modern export platform for agricultural commodities. Since its inception, the company has focused on combining financial discipline, producer support and direct access to international markets.Venezuelan cocoa and coffee have consolidated their return to the major international trading markets, supported by disciplined execution and operational standards aligned with global benchmarks.With more than 200 international transactions successfully structured and executed, Grupo MVC maintains active partnerships with leading industry players such as StoneX Financial Inc., ICE – Intercontinental Exchange, Cargill and the Dutch trading house Daarnhouwer, among other strategic partners across Europe, Asia and the Americas.“Competitiveness is not determined solely by differentials or premiums; it is driven by execution, consistency and financial capacity. Our responsibility is to ensure that every transaction meets international standards from origin to final settlement,” states Antoni Mujico, Founder of Grupo MVC.Producers at the CoreGrupo MVC works alongside more than 1,200 small and medium-sized producers, supporting technical standardization, productivity improvements and compliance with international regulations, strengthening the competitiveness of Venezuelan cocoa and coffee in Europe, Asia and North America.“We do not simply export products; we structure a supply chain where value is shared and producers receive the support needed to transform their crops into globally competitive assets,” adds David Cabral, Founder of Grupo MVC.This model aims to generate sustainable economic returns for rural communities while reinforcing Venezuela’s presence in international agricultural trade.New Horizons: Commodity DiversificationBeyond its traditional commodities — cocoa and coffee — Grupo MVC is expanding export markets for additional Venezuelan agricultural products with strong export potential, sourced from diverse productive regions across the country:• Sesame and Mung Beans: Portuguesa, Guárico and Barinas• Cashews: Anzoátegui, Bolívar and Monagas• Açaí: Delta Amacuro and Amazonas• Honey: Lara, Yaracuy and Trujillo• Tonka Beans: Bolívar and Amazonas• Tropical Fruits: Zulia, Carabobo, Aragua and Sucre• Avocado: Mérida, Táchira and TrujilloThe mission is clear: to consolidate an integrated platform where international buyers can source multiple Venezuelan agricultural commodities through a single channel, with standardized quality and seamless logistics.“Venezuela has productive capacity and agricultural diversity. Our responsibility is to structure it under a unified operational standard so international buyers find volume, consistency and trust in one place,” concludes Francisco Vieira, Founder of Grupo MVC.Since its inception three years ago, the company has demonstrated that believing in Venezuela is not rhetoric — it is action. Through continuous investment, structured execution and direct engagement with producers and communities, Grupo MVC remains committed to building the future from the field to the global marketplace.The future is not awaited — it is built.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.