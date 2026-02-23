Sweat & Tonic Onboards Clootrack for Holistic Voice of the Customer Analytics

Sweat & Tonic x Clootrack

The partnership brings objective, AI-driven VoC prioritization to the micro-moments that define boutique fitness loyalty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweat & Tonic, Toronto’s premium boutique fitness and wellness destination, has partnered with Clootrack , the AI super agent for Voice of the Customer (VoC) analytics, to operationalize customer feedback into measurable, decision-ready improvements and outcomes.Sweat & Tonic has built its brand on impeccable studio experiences where consistency matters as much as programming; service, energy, and execution across classes shape whether customers return. But as that experience scales, feedback grows across channels faster than clarity. The hardest problem becomes feedback prioritization: deciding what deserves action first, without being pulled off-course by the loudest anecdote, recency bias, or internal assumptions.“Clootrack allows us to remove subjective bias and focus our operational efforts on the highest-impact areas as observed in the data,” said Luke Doran, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sweat & Tonic. “The VoC data is valuable in building business cases for CAPEX reinvestment, ensuring that we deploy our capital where our customers will feel it most." OpenAI recognized Clootrack for crossing 100 Billion AI tokens for voice of the customer (VoC) and customer analytics in Q3 2025.Through this partnership, Clootrack is helping Sweat & Tonic:- Unify customer feedback from internal and external data sources into one operating view.- Understand the drivers of customer experience for Sweat & Tonic vs competitors.- Improve NPS consistently, and surface the most urgent actionables in an unbiased way.- Provide actionable insights at facility, instructor, and other segments to drive improvements at the right level.By turning continuous customer feedback into prioritized operational focus areas and bringing instructor-level experience signals into the same view, Sweat & Tonic aims to protect what makes the brand distinctive while improving consistency at scale.###About Sweat & TonicFounded in 2019, Sweat & Tonic (S&T) is Toronto’s premium boutique fitness and wellness destination, built around its signature philosophy: “Sweat. Recover. Connect.” S&T brings the best of boutique fitness and recovery under one roof, offering Canada’s widest selection of group fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, HIIT, ride, strength, Lagree, and HYROX training, alongside wellness and recovery experiences. With 590+ classes weekly across 3 clubs, Sweat & Tonic continues to raise the bar on what a modern studio experience looks like. For more information, visit www.sweatandtonic.com About ClootrackClootrack is a leading AI-powered Voice of the Customer (VoC) analytics platform that drives business outcomes from voice of the customer. The platform includes customizable, objective-driven AI agents built on holistic VoC data. These VoC-powered agents surface risks and opportunities 9-12 months before they impact the P&L.Clootrack’s patented unsupervised feedback theme detection eliminates manual tagging and cuts through noisy feedback to surface the true drivers of experience: delivering 98% analysis accuracy across 55+ languages and measurable outcomes such as a 14–18% lift in NPS, a +0.6 star-rating lift within 90 days, and 3× faster product development. For more information, visit www.clootrack.com

