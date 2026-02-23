Mstone Partners Healthcare Highlights Polaryx Therapeutics’ Latest Preclinical Data Shared at WORLDSymposium™ 2026

Mstone Partners Healthcare

HONG KONG, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mstone Partners Healthcare (“Mstone”), a Hong Kong-based entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, highlights the recent late-breaking presentation of new data for PLX-200 delivered by Mstone portfolio company Polaryx Therapeutics , Inc. (NASDAQ: PLYX) at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™ on February 6, 2026 in San Diego, Calif.At the Contemporary Forum and Late-breaking Science Session, Shrijay Vijayan, Polaryx Therapeutics’ Chief Scientific and Business Development Officer, presented preclinical findings highlighting that orally administered gemfibrozil in a mouse model of Krabbe disease (GALC-/-) reduces astrogliosis and neuro-inflammation, protects myelin and reduces psychosine accumulation, a hallmark toxic metabolite found in Krabbe disease patients. Most importantly, gemfibrozil restored motor functions and increased lifespan in GALC-/- mice.“These findings supporting the therapeutic potential of PLX-200 for Krabbe disease were encouraging as Polaryx prepares for the launch of the SOTERIA trial this year. The strong preclinical data deepens our confidence in the potential of PLX‑200 to be developed as a patient-friendly, disease-modifying therapeutic that will bring meaningful benefit to both patients and families living with lysosomal storage disorders,” said Alex Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mstone Partners Healthcare.Widely regarded as the premier leading global conference dedicated to lysosomal storage disorders, the WORLDSymposium™ conference plays an important role in highlighting scientific innovation and fostering collaboration across the rare disease community. The event provides a highly visible platform for sharing progress with clinicians, patient advocacy groups along with patients and their families.As an investor and controlling shareholder, Mstone is proud to play a leading role in Polaryx’s development and achievement of this important corporate milestone. Mstone professionals provide critical services to Polaryx in all essential areas across the organization including general management, clinical and CMC, research, financial operations, human resources, business development, investor relations, and IP management.For additional information regarding the data readout, please visit: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/02/10/3235320/0/en/Polaryx-Announces-Key-Pre-Clinical-Data-Related-to-SOTERIA-at-the-22nd-Annual-WORLDSymposium.html About Mstone Partners HealthcareMstone Partners Healthcare, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, builds healthcare, life sciences and AI-related companies that change the world. Mstone’s stewardship encompasses the entire corporate development cycle, from IP management to exit. Mstone’s life sciences portfolio focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, operating in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model, Mstone has established and closely managed a number of companies based in the United States, Singapore, Korea and Hong Kong, several of which are in advanced clinical-stages with the U.S. FDA.For more information, please visit: www.mstonepartners.com About Polaryx TherapeuticsPolaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy.For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com

