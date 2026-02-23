NoName and Aditya Birla Group Collaboration Unlocks Certified Sustainable Fabrics for Small Fashion Brands NoName and Aditya Birla Group Collaboration Unlocks Certified Sustainable Fabrics NoName Clothing Manufacturers

Sustainability shouldn’t be limited to industry giants. Our partnership with Aditya Birla Group gives startups and boutique labels access to certified, traceable fibres in flexible quantities.” — Kalpana Agrawal

FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s textile industry continues to strengthen its global position as a reliable and responsible sourcing destination. From cotton and linen to viscose , modal, and lyocell, the country supplies high quality fabrics to fashion markets worldwide. Employing more than 45 million people and contributing nearly 2 percent of India’s GDP, the sector combines scale, skill, and manufacturing depth. India also ranks among the leading exporters of cotton textiles and man made cellulosic fibres, according to the International Trade Centre.Building on this foundation, NoName, a sustainable clothing manufacturer in India , has announced a strategic collaboration with the Aditya Birla Group to unlock certified sustainable fabrics for small and mid sized fashion brands. The partnership enables emerging labels to access traceable and certified viscose, modal, and lyocell fibres through a flexible and structured production model.The Aditya Birla Group, through its Birla Cellulose and Grasim divisions, is globally recognized for responsible fibre production and environmental stewardship. Its fibres are used by leading international fashion brands and are supported by strong sustainability frameworks, including responsible forestry sourcing, advanced chemical management, and renewable energy integration.Through this collaboration, NoName bridges the traditional gap between large scale fibre producers and growing fashion startups. By consolidating smaller orders, NoName allows independent designers and boutique labels to source certified fabrics without the burden of high minimum order quantities or complex procurement systems.Addressing the Sustainability ImperativeThe global apparel industry, valued at over 1.7 trillion dollars according to Statista, is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact. The European Environment Agency identifies textiles as one of the most resource intensive product categories, following food, housing, and transport. Regulatory frameworks such as the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles are raising expectations around traceability, carbon emissions, chemical use, and lifecycle transparency.For modern fashion brands, certified fibres such as organic cotton , lyocell, modal, and responsibly sourced viscose are no longer optional. They are essential to market access and brand credibility. However, smaller labels often face structural barriers in accessing these materials due to volume requirements and supply chain complexity.NoName’s sourcing model responds directly to this challenge.“Sustainability should not be limited to large corporations,” said Kalpana Agrawal, Founder of NoName. “Our partnership with the Aditya Birla Group ensures that a startup in New York or a boutique label in Paris can access the same certified and traceable fibres as a global retailer, in quantities that align with their growth stage.”A Certified and Traceable Fibre EcosystemAt the core of this collaboration is Birla Cellulose’s commitment to responsible production. The company sources wood pulp from FSC certified forests, helping protect biodiversity and prevent illegal logging. Its blockchain enabled forest to fashion traceability platform allows brands to verify fibre origin and processing data, strengthening transparency across the supply chain.Birla Cellulose aligns with the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero program, implementing wastewater management, solvent recovery systems, and chemical inventory transparency to reduce environmental impact and improve worker safety. Where applicable, fibres meet Global Organic Textile Standard requirements, supporting verified organic processing and social compliance.Circular manufacturing is another defining feature. Modal and lyocell fibres are produced in closed loop systems that recover and reuse more than 99 percent of solvents. Select facilities operate Zero Liquid Discharge processes, recovering the majority of wastewater and reducing reliance on freshwater resources. Innovations such as Liva Reviva promote textile to textile recycling by incorporating pre consumer textile waste into new fibres.The Aditya Birla Group has also committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Renewable energy accounts for a significant share of energy consumption across its fibre and fashion facilities, supported by large scale solar installations that reduce carbon emissions annually.Beyond environmental performance, the group’s social responsibility initiatives support education, healthcare, water access, sanitation, and women’s empowerment across thousands of villages. Vendor codes of conduct and labour audits further reinforce ethical governance within the supply chain.Enabling Scalable Sustainable FashionNoName integrates these certified sustainable fabrics into womenswear, menswear, resortwear, and contemporary collections produced for global clients. Its low minimum order quantities, structured sampling process, and export compliant production systems provide startups with operational clarity and cost control.By combining traceable fibre sourcing with flexible manufacturing, the NoName and Aditya Birla Group collaboration creates a transparent and scalable fashion ecosystem. Small and mid sized brands can now compete with multinational retailers in environmental credibility while maintaining manageable production volumes.As sustainability standards continue to rise worldwide, access to certified fabrics, circular innovation, water stewardship, and carbon reduction initiatives will define the next generation of fashion leaders. This partnership positions emerging brands to meet those expectations with confidence.About NoNameNoName is a sustainable clothing manufacturer in India specializing in low minimum order quantities, certified fabric sourcing, structured sampling, and export compliant garment manufacturing. The company supports small and mid sized fashion brands in building responsible, scalable businesses within the global fashion ecosystem.

