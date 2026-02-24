PEAKHOME Furnishings Announces Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Outdoor Furniture Line for 2026 Season

Peakhome Outdoor Furniture Product Display

CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEAKHOME Furnishings, an online supplier of modern outdoor furniture, today announced the expansion of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) patio furniture collections for the upcoming spring and summer season. The updated inventory focuses on weather-resistant materials and modular designs engineered to accommodate a variety of outdoor spatial requirements.

Operating since 2016, PEAKHOME utilizes a D2C supply chain model designed to minimize traditional retail markups. By streamlining distribution and shipping directly to consumers, the company provides patio and dining sets at alternative price points compared to traditional brick-and-mortar retail structures.

"Consumer interest in maximizing outdoor living spaces continues to rise steadily," said Ethan Thompson, Founder and CEO of PEAKHOME Furnishings. "Our focus remains on engineering durable, design-forward furniture sets that accommodate this ongoing demand through streamlined manufacturing and direct distribution."

The company’s curated offerings outdoor patio furniture include dining sets, porch seating, and modular arrangements designed to withstand outdoor elements. In addition to direct consumer sales—which include standard shipping and a 30-day return window—PEAKHOME also maintains a dedicated wholesale program tailored for business-to-business (B2B) clients.

Information regarding the expanded collections, materials, and B2B programs can be found at https://peakhomefurnishings.com/.

