Sentrient Partners with NGO Training Centre to Deliver an End-to-End Compliance, GRC, HR, and Training Solution

Sentrient and NGO Training Centre launch an end-to-end compliance, GRC, HR and training platform for care providers.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentrient has announced a landmark partnership with the NGO Training Centre to deliver Australia’s first truly end-to-end compliance, governance, risk, HR and training platform designed specifically for disability and aged care providers.As regulatory requirements across the disability and aged care sectors continue to evolve, service providers are facing increasing complexity in managing compliance, workforce training, governance obligations and operational risk. Sentrient has worked closely with providers across the country who consistently highlighted the challenge of managing multiple disconnected systems to meet these demands.In response, Sentrient has partnered with NGO Training Centre to bring together sector-leading compliance technology and standards-aligned training into one unified digital solution.This collaboration integrates Sentrient’s trusted GRC, compliance, and HR software, aligned with NDIS and aged care regulatory requirements, with the NGO Training Centre’s highly regarded suite of disability and aged care training programs. The result is a streamlined, all-in-one platform that centralises policies, onboarding, incident reporting, risk management, workforce data and mandatory training within a single system.Gavin from Sentrient said the partnership reflects Sentrient’s ongoing commitment to supporting the care sector with practical, technology-driven solutions.“NGO Training Centre comes highly recommended within the NDIS community, and we are delighted to partner with an organisation that shares our commitment to compliance excellence. By combining Sentrient’s GRC and compliance software with leading NDIS-aligned training, we are delivering a powerful, integrated solution that simplifies compliance and strengthens governance for providers. We’re excited to support our clients and the broader care sector through this partnership.”The joint platform has been developed with sector-specific compliance, usability and seamless integration at its core. Providers can now manage governance, compliance, HR and training requirements in one place, reducing administrative burden, improving visibility and supporting audit readiness.With regulatory frameworks becoming more rigorous, funding reforms impacting operational stability, and workforce pressures continuing to rise, Sentrient recognises that providers need reliable, consolidated and user-friendly systems more than ever before. This partnership represents a significant step forward in digital transformation for highly regulated service industries.By combining Sentrient’s technology leadership with the NGO Training Centre’s training expertise, the partnership sets a new benchmark for software-as-a-service solutions in the disability and aged care sectors. It empowers organisations to operate with confidence, clarity and compliance while maintaining their focus on delivering exceptional care.

