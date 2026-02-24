Trustify adds Datasurance Cyber Insurance Policy to Trust365, creating major revenue opportunity for MSP partners

Alistair Murray, Founder and Chairman of Trustify

Datasurance integration helps protect clients against the £14.7 billion annual cyber threat cost to UK businesses, while bridging the security-insurance gap

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trustify today announced Trust365 with the Datasurance Cyber Insurance Policy, bringing integrated cyber insurance to its platform and creating a significant new revenue stream for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT Service Providers (ITSPs). The solution, delivered in collaboration with leading insurance brokers and underwriters, enables MSPs to offer their SME clients comprehensive cyber protection without the complexity and operational overhead that has traditionally made insurance services difficult to offer through the channel.The timing is compelling. According to the DSIT Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025², 43% of UK businesses experienced a cyber breach or attack in the last 12 months, with the rate among medium-sized businesses reaching 70%. Yet despite this exposure, GlobalData’s 2025 UK SME Insurance Survey³ found that only 26.4% of micro businesses and 40.1% of small businesses hold any cyber insurance, leaving many SME clients dangerously underprotected. For MSPs, this represents both a client risk and a clear market opportunity.“MSPs tell us they’re caught in a difficult position – clients demand comprehensive cyber protection, but building a complete offering has traditionally required bringing together multiple tools and navigating insurance services that weren’t designed for the channel,” said Alistair Murray, Founder and Chairman of Trustify. “Datasurance solves this by embedding insurance directly into the Trust365 platform our partners already use. They can now offer complete protection – from prevention through recovery – within a single multi-tenant platform designed specifically for MSP operations. This transforms cyber security from an operational burden into a strategic service offering.”Zero Regulatory Burden: Trustify has structured the solution so that MSPs face no FCA regulatory requirements when offering Trust365 with Datasurance Cyber Insurance. Partners sell Trust365 as a cybersecurity service and guide their customers through a straightforward setup process, without conducting regulated insurance activities. Datasurance operates as an Appointed Representative of FCA-authorised principals, meaning MSPs can start offering the solution immediately with no FCA application, no compliance overhead, and no direct regulatory costs.Automating the Fix: Turning Cyber Alerts into Resolved Threats: Unlike conventional cybersecurity tools that detect threats and leave MSPs to triage and remediate each incident manually, Trust365 closes the loop automatically. When a vulnerability, misconfiguration, or active threat is identified across a client’s environment, the platform initiates automated remediation workflows — isolating affected endpoints, applying policy corrections, blocking malicious processes, and restoring configurations to a known-good state — without requiring manual intervention from the MSP’s technical team. Trustify’s “Find, Fix, Secure, Insure” cycle dramatically reduces mean time to remediation (MTTR), limits the blast radius of incidents, and ensures that SME clients remain protected even when IT staff are unavailable. For MSPs managing dozens or hundreds of clients simultaneously, automated fixing transforms a reactive firefighting burden into a scalable, efficient service that strengthens client security outcomes and reinforces the value of the MSP relationship.Automated Compliance Monitoring Across Six Major Regulatory Frameworks: For UK SMEs navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, demonstrating compliance has traditionally demanded significant time, specialist expertise, and costly audit processes. Trust365 eliminates this burden through continuous, automated compliance monitoring and reporting across six major regulatory frameworks: Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus, the NCSC’s 10 Steps to Cyber Security, ISO 27001, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, GDPR, and the emerging requirements of the UK Cyber Security & Resilience Bill. The platform continuously maps each client’s security posture against these frameworks in real time, automatically generating audit-ready compliance reports, flagging gaps with prioritised remediation guidance, and providing the documented evidence trail that insurers, enterprise buyers, and regulators require. MSPs can deliver compliance-as-a-service to their entire client base from a single dashboard — turning what was once a costly, manual engagement into an automated, recurring revenue stream that adds tangible value and deepens client retention.The integration arrives at a critical time. According to government research published in November 2025⁴, the UK MSP sector now comprises 12,867 active providers employing 343,762 people and generating £51 billion in annual revenue. The UK Cyber Security & Resilience Bill, introduced to Parliament in November 2025, proposes bringing MSPs into scope of regulation for the first time, meaning that MSPs without comprehensive security and compliance capabilities risk losing clients who need regulated-standard protection.The Datasurance Cyber Insurance Policy provides up to £250,000 in coverage across each of the business interruption, data recovery, cyber extortion, regulatory penalties, and third-party liability risk categories, plus £100,000 for breach response services. The integrated approach streamlines underwriting through automated eligibility assessment, enabling qualifying businesses to access coverage significantly faster than through traditional channels.Sources¹ KPMG / DSIT, Economic Modelling of Sector Specific Costings of Cyber Attacks, November 2025² DSIT / Home Office, Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, April 2025³ GlobalData, 2025 UK SME Insurance Survey, 2025⁴ Frontier Economics / Glass.AI, Research on the Managed Service Provider Market 2025, DSIT, November 2025About TrustifyTrustify enables MSPs and ITSPs to deliver comprehensive cyber security with embedded insurance through its Trust365 platform.

